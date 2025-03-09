All 49ers

The 49ers will Release Maliek Collins if they Can't Trade him

The only remaining defensive tackles on the roster are Evan Anderson and Kalia Davis. Yikes.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Maliek Collins (99) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The thinnest position on the 49ers defense just got even thinner.

The 49ers are trying to trade veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. And if they can't find a trade partner, they will release him according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Which means the 49ers probably will release him. Because why would anyone trade for a player who's going to get released?

Either way, Collins won't be on the 49ers next season. And neither will Javon Hargrave, the other Week 1 starting defensive tackle from 2024. The 49ers will release him with a post-June-1 designation.

So the only remaining defensive tackles on the roster are Evan Anderson and Kalia Davis. Yikes. The 49ers need to add two starters plus backups to the position this offseason.

It's possible they'll sign a veteran such as D.J. Jones whom they drafted back in 2017. He's an outstanding run defender who perfectly fits the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front.

The 49ers will have to sign someone. They can't expect to find two Day 1 starting defensive tackles in the draft. It would make no sense to sign a defensive end such as Joey Bosa when Leonard Floyd is still on the roster and the cupboard is almost completely bare at defensive tackle.

Expect the 49ers also to spend their first-round pick on a defensive tackle. Lots of good ones will be available. The trick will be finding one who fits their scheme. Hargrave never was a good fit. Hopefully, the 49ers learned their lesson.

Grant Cohn

