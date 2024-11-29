The 49ers Won't Have One of their Best Run Defenders vs. the Bills
Run defense could be an issue again this Sunday for the 49ers.
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott has a concussion and will not play against the Buffalo Bills. Elliott isn't a household name, but he is one of their best run-defenders according to Pro Football Focus. And last week, the 49ers gave up 169 rushing yards to the Green Bay Packers. So the 49ers need all the run defenders they can get, especially considering Nick Bosa is out and Fred Warner is playing through a fractured ankle.
Elliott became a starter for the 49ers Week 3 after Javon Hargrave tore his triceps and landed on the Injured Reserve List. And the 49ers run defense actually improved for a bit with Elliott on the field instead of Hargrave because Hargrave is a pass-rushing specialist and a liability against the run.
Now, the 49ers will have to start a third-string defensive tackle this Sunday. Expect them to start veteran Kevin Givens and then mix in young backups Kalia Davis and Evan Anderson. Not ideal.
Elliott, 27, originally was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2020. The 49ers signed him this offseason to a two-year, $7 million contract after they released veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who was an elite run defender when healthy. Elliott had experience playing in the Wide 9 defensive scheme, which is how he popped up on the 49ers' radar. They run the Wide 9, too.
Now we'll see if the 49ers have enough defensive-tackle depth to stop the run in Buffalo.