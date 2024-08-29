All 49ers

The Amount of Money the 49ers can Fine Brandon Aiyuk for

This is how much the 49ers can fine Brandon Aiyuk if he continues to miss practice.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Brandon Aiyuk is still refusing to practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

This has gone on since the beginning of training camp. Aiyuk is searching for a contract extension from the 49ers and won't practice without one. He's within his right to do so. However, Aiyuk is now subject to fines from the 49ers.

They couldn't do so before because he had a back injury (wink wink). Now, they can fine him since it's an unexcused absence. The amount of money the 49ers can fine Aiyuk is $40,000. So, Aiyuk is up to $80,000 in fines so far.

The fines will likely continue to stack up for him since there's no resolution on an extension in sight. Should his unexcused absences continue into the regular season, then he risks losing $784,666 per week. This is how the 49ers are going to get Aiyuk back in practice.

Of course, there is a possibility the 49ers won't impose fines on him. But given how Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch spoke on Wednesday, it'd be surprising if they didn't. The only way the fines don't occur is if the 49ers waive them. However, that usually only happens once a contract extension has been signed.

It'll be interesting to see which side caves first. The pressure has been put on Aiyuk to attend practice. San Francisco has made their stance clear. They want him at practice with the regular season less than two weeks away. Will Aiyuk end up participating? Or is he deadset on seeing this all the way through?

Only time will tell with this bizarre situation.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News