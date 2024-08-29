The Amount of Money the 49ers can Fine Brandon Aiyuk for
Brandon Aiyuk is still refusing to practice with the San Francisco 49ers.
This has gone on since the beginning of training camp. Aiyuk is searching for a contract extension from the 49ers and won't practice without one. He's within his right to do so. However, Aiyuk is now subject to fines from the 49ers.
They couldn't do so before because he had a back injury (wink wink). Now, they can fine him since it's an unexcused absence. The amount of money the 49ers can fine Aiyuk is $40,000. So, Aiyuk is up to $80,000 in fines so far.
The fines will likely continue to stack up for him since there's no resolution on an extension in sight. Should his unexcused absences continue into the regular season, then he risks losing $784,666 per week. This is how the 49ers are going to get Aiyuk back in practice.
Of course, there is a possibility the 49ers won't impose fines on him. But given how Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch spoke on Wednesday, it'd be surprising if they didn't. The only way the fines don't occur is if the 49ers waive them. However, that usually only happens once a contract extension has been signed.
It'll be interesting to see which side caves first. The pressure has been put on Aiyuk to attend practice. San Francisco has made their stance clear. They want him at practice with the regular season less than two weeks away. Will Aiyuk end up participating? Or is he deadset on seeing this all the way through?
Only time will tell with this bizarre situation.