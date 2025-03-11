The Broncos are Signing 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw for 3 Years, $35 Mil
The 49ers just lost another starter from their defense to the Denver Broncos.
Dre Greenlaw is signing a three-year, $35 million deal with Denver according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Greenlaw will join Talanoa Hufanga who is signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Broncos.
Apparently, the Broncos thought more highly of those two free agents than the 49ers did.
Greenlaw is an elite linebacker when healthy -- he's one of the most underrated players in the league. He makes Fred Warner better because Warner relies on Greenlaw's speed and violence.
The 49ers probably wouldn't have made it to the Super Bowl in 2019 without Greenlaw's heroic, last-second tackle at the goal line against the Seahawks in Week 18. That tackle secured the No. 1 seed, a bye week and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
In addition, the 49ers might actually have won the Super Bowl in 2023 had Greenlaw not ruptured his Achilles while running onto the field from the sideline. Replacing him won't be easy.
Last year, the 49ers signed veteran De'Vondre Campbell to fill in for Greenlaw while he recovered from his Achilles tear. Campbell was awful, then he got benched and quit the team midgame. Now, Dee Winters most likely will get the first chance to replace Greenlaw, unless the 49ers draft a linebacker early in a couple months.
Regardless, the 49ers now have lost eight starters on the first day of free agency, and they offset those departures by signing blocking tight end Luke Farrell.
Rough day.
