The Commanders Hire Former 49ers Special Teams Coach Brian Schneider

Grant Cohn

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
This is highly intriguing.

This week, the Washington Commanders hired Brian Schneider to be their assistant special teams coach according to Jonathan Jones of CBS. Schneider was the 49ers' special teams coach from 2022 to 2024 until they fired him a few weeks ago. The 49ers had arguably the worst special teams in the NFL and ultimately blamed Schneider.

After the 49ers fired Schneider, head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that Schneider was set up to fail.

"Losing your kicker, losing your punter, when injuries do affect the roster, especially offense and defensively what it did affect the most was special teams, and I think that was unfair to Brian and a tough situation to put him in," Shanahan said. "But I do think it’s an avenue we can get better in. And you can’t change the whole thing out so Brian ends up being the fall guy for that and I really appreciate him. He did have a real good three years here and worked his tail off and was very loyal to us and is a very good coach and he’ll bounce back on his feet and we’ll be going against him soon, I’m sure. But no, special teams is a part of football and everything a part of football is extremely important to us."

The 49ers originally hired Schneider to replace Richard Hightower, the first special teams coordinator Shanahan and John Lynch hired and fired. I'm guessing former 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters brought Schneider to the 49ers.

And now, Peters has brought Schneider to the Commanders. As you probably know, Peters became Washington's general manager last year and helped improve them from a five-win team to a 12-win team that lost in the NFC Championship Game. Apparently, he doesn't think Schneider was the 49ers' problem.

To improve on special teams, the 49ers will need better players, not a better coach.

