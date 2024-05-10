All 49ers

The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Rookie Minicamp

Who was the best player on the field?

Grant Cohn

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just had their rookie minicamp. Here's who stood out. Keep in mind that practice lasted only an hour, the players didn't wear pads and the team drills were 7 on 7, which means the linemen didn't compete.

THE GOOD

1. CB Renardo Green

Clearly the best player on the field. Started at left corner and got targeted zero times, even when he covered Ricky Pearsall. Gave up almost zero separation. Was extremely aggressive in press man-to-man coverage. Used his hands to tie up wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. His only questionable rep came when he was playing off-man coverage against Pearsall, who ran a stutter-go double move. Green grabbed him at the top of the route, but there were no officials there to throw a flag. I would have thrown one, but I'm a hater.

2. WR Jacob Cowing

He caught two passes during 7 on 7s -- both quick out routes to the right. On another play, he beat press-man coverage from the slot and was open deep down the middle of the field but Tanner Mordecai didn't see him. More on Mordecai in a minute.

3. TE Mason Pline

Caught a short pass in the right flat from Mordecai. Pline may or may not be able to block, but he clearly can catch the ball if it hits his giant hands.

4. CB Isaiah Avery

Shut down Ricky Pearsall when he ran a dig route over the middle. Avery was all over him and the pass landed incomplete.

5. CB Don Callis

Shut down Pearsall when he ran a curl route near the right sideline. Callis was all over Pearsall and the pass was incomplete. More on Pearsall in a minute.

6. WR Monroe Young

Made the longest catch of the day -- a 25-yarder while running a corner route toward the left sideline. He was wide open against zone coverage. Mitch Davidson threw the pass.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. WR Ricky Pearsall

Got targeted four times and caught zero passes. Really struggled against press man-to-man coverage no matter which corner he faced -- Renardo Green, Isaiah Avery, Don Callis. It didn't matter. Two passes hit Pearsall in the hands but he caught neither. His good reps came when he got a free release at the line of scrimmage against either zone coverage or off-man coverage. On one play, he was wide open deep because the defense busted its zone coverage, but he still dropped a pass that was slightly overthrown. This doesn't mean Pearsall is a bad player, but it also doesn't mean he's good. He was decidedly unimpressive today.

2. RB Isaac Guerendo

Got targeted four times in the flat and caught three passes, but also dropped a screen pass in the left flat.

3. QB Tanner Mordecai

Completed 6 of 9 passes, but each of his 6 completions gained fewer than 10 yards, and his one long pass was overthrown. He has a strong arm, but a longer release and his deep pass seems flat.

