The Good and Not So Good from Day 10 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 10 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the players didn't wear pads and Deebo Samuel took his first day off of the offseason.
THE GOOD
1. WR Jauan Jennings
Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk didn't practice, so Jauan Jennings was the no. 1 target on the field. Not just the no. 1 receiver -- the no. 1 option. He caught four passes while George Kittle caught three. Jennings has improved so much the past couple years. He's an elite blocker and an outstanding route runner for such a big wide receiver. He could be a quality no. 2 receiver on lots of teams. He needs at least 50 targets this season.
2. WR Ronnie Bell
He was the second-best wide receiver on the field after Jennings. Bell caught three passes and gained 10 yards on an end around. On his first catch, he caught a hospital ball over the middle from Joshua Dobbs. Bell was running a dig route and Dobbs' pass was high and behind him. So Bell stopped, jumped, caught the ball, got hit, landed on his back, got the wind knocked out of him and stayed in practice. On his second catch, he beat Renardo Green with a curl route for a 10-yard gain. And on his final catch, he beat Fred Warner during a scramble drill for another 10-yard gain. Bell has to make the team. He is at least as good as rookie first-round pick Ricky Pearsall.
3. WR Ricky Pearsall
He caught two passes in practice today. On the first one, he ran a cheat motion to the left, then turned upfield and beat Rock Ya-Sin with a dig route for a 15-yard gain. On the second catch, Pearsall beat Deommodore Lenoir with a comeback route. Lenoir was all over him and Pearsall still came down with the ball. He's a tough player with good hand-eye coordination, but he's not creating much separation.
4. LB Dee Winters
Nearly intercepted a Brandon Allen pass that was intended for Eric Saubert. The offense was backed up against its goalline, and Allen tried to throw a quick pass to his tight end to get some breathing room. Winters read Allen all the way and broke on the pass before he threw it. Winters has improved so much since he was a rookie last year. He should start.
5. DE Yetur Gross-Matos
He's clearly the best run defender among the 49ers' defensive ends. He sets a strong edge and makes plays in the backfield. He also can rush from the interior and drop into zone coverage. He's a terrific addition to the team.
6. CB Isaac Yiadom
Broke up a Brock Purdy pass that was intended for Trent Taylor in the end zone. Taylor ran a quick slant and Yiadom smothered him, which is impressive because Taylor is a tough matchup for Yiadom, who's a high-cut outside cornerback. Taylor is a slot receiver with a low center of gravity.
Practiced without Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, and still completed 11 of 13 pass attempts. Most importantly, Purdy made good decisions. He challenged the defense when he had opportunities and took what the defense gave him when nothing else was available. Which means he didn't try to do too much. He was smart.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. RB Elijah Mitchell
He wasn't at practice. Didn't even show up. Which is strange, because injured players usually rehab on the field in front of everyone. So maybe Mitchell isn't injured. Maybe he had a stomach bug or a family emergency. We'll find out soon enough.
2. QB Brandon Allen
Threw a pas directly to safety Taylor Hawkins which Hawkins dropped. Still, the pass was truly awful. Allen has to be one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. He's worse than Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard, Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld -- name any quarterback. Allen is worse than him. Joshua Dobbs will win this competition by default.
3. WR Terique Owens
Made a few catches the first few days of camp but has gotten shut down since then. Today, Samuel Womack locked him up. Owens attempted to run an out route and Womack jammed him multiple times and Owens fell down. He made Womack look like Deion Sanders, and Womack will not make the team. Maybe Owens isn't an NFL player after all.