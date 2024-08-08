The Good and Not So Good from Day 13 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 13 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, lots of veterans had the day off because yesterday's practice was grueling.
THE GOOD
1. QB Brock Purdy
Bounced back and played extremely well after throwing two interceptions on Wednesday. Today, Purdy played without Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, which means his primary weapons were George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Jauan Jennings. And they were more than enough for Purdy who made good decisions, didn't force any passes to covered receivers and still managed to make big plays. His best throw was a 20-yard strike to Jauan Jennings between two defenders. Let's see how many practices like today Purdy can string together.
Split first-string reps with Jordan Mason and played as well as he has all camp. Schrader is the 49ers' secret weapon. They seem extremely excited about him.
3. FB Kyle Juszczyk
Caught two passes from Purdy during team drills. First, he ran an out route and made a 12-yard catch on 3rd and 10. Next, he ran another out route on third and four, caught the ball in bounds, turned upfield and scored. One silver lining of Brandon Aiyuk potentially getting traded is that Kyle Juszczyk could become more involved in the passing game.
4. WR Jauan Jennings
He was Purdy's go-to guy today. Not George Kittle. Not Kyle Juszczyk. Jennings. He caught four passes while running a wide variety of routes -- digs, shallow crosses, corners and swing routes. As Deebo Samuel said yesterday, Jennings is the most consistent wide receiver on the team. No wonder he was their most effective wide receiver in the playoffs last season. He has picked up right where he left off. Look for him to have a career year.
5. WR Ronnie Bell
Made a sliding 35-yard catch while running a deep crossing route. Brandon Allen's pass was extremely underthrown, but Bell adjusted mid-route and made the grab. He looks like a quality no. 3 receiver.
6. LT Jaylon Moore
Won both of his reps during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills including one against Nick Bosa. Moore isn't much of a run blocker, but he's a much better pass blocker than starting right tackle Colton McKivitz (more on him in a minute).
7. RG Dominick Puni
Won all three of his reps during 1-on-1s including a rep against veteran starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who has an array of pass-rush moves. Puni simply anchors well. Once he gets his hands on the pass rusher, Puni holds his ground surprisingly well.
8. DT Maliek Collins
Beat backup left guard Lewis Kidd with a spin move. Kidd barely laid a finger on Collins. After the play, Nick Bosa was so impressed, he walked over to Collins and tapped him on the helmet.
9. CB Renardo Green
Broke up two passes the day after he broke up three. Today, Green was the starting left cornerback in place of Charvarius Ward who had the day off. Which means Green faced Jauan Jennings and still gave up no catches. Green has been marvelous in camp. He needs to be in the 49ers' nickel defense. He's better than Isaac Yiadom.
10. SS Malik Mustapha
Nearly intercepted one pass and broke up another. He's clearly the third-best healthy safety on the team after Ji'Ayir Brown and George Odum.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. TE Cam Latu
Caught zero passes and caused a fumble by running into the quarterback while pulling. I've never seen someone do that before. The 49ers said that one of the reasons they drafted Latu in the third round last year is that he originally played linebacker in college before he switched to tight end. He should switch back to linebacker. He's hopeless on offense.
2. TE Eric Saubert
He's painfully slow. Today, he was open running up the seam and Purdy threw him the ball, but he couldn't run underneath it. He looked like he was stuck in quicksand. The 49ers need a backup tight end in the worst way.
3. LG Nick Zakelj
Lost all of his reps during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills including one against Evan Anderson and another against Shakel Brown, two players who won't make the team. Zakelj is not one of the 49ers' 53 best players. Not even close.
4. RT Colton McKivitz
Got beaten by Leonard Floyd and Nick Bosa during 1-on-1 drills and barely laid a finger on either player. They beat him around the edge before he fully got out of his stance. He has to be the worst pass blocker of all the starting offensive tackles in the NFL. Just brutal.
5. DE Robert Beal Jr.
Lost both of his reps during 1-on-1 drills against backup right tackle Brandon Parker who probably won't make the team. Beal is a failed project who should go to the practice squad.
6. DE Austin Bryant
Lost to a tight end during 1-on-1 drills, which is embarrassing. The tight end was Eric Saubert. Bryant also failed to beat Isaac Alarcon in this drill. Which is why Bryant won't make the team.
7. CB Ambry Thomas
Gave up a 20-yard touchdown catch to Trent Taylor on the final play of practice. Thomas is the most nonchalant practice player of all time. He gets torched daily and it never fazes him. Remarkable.