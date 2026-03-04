Five Best Landing Spots For Brandon Aiyuk in 2026 Include Steelers, Commanders

Brandon Aiyuk was once considered an up-and-coming fantasy football star. In 2023, he posted what is a career-best 249.2 fantasy points and finished 14th among wideouts. Unfortunately, his rise to stardom was halted the following year when he suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee. The recovery from his injuries lasted longer than expected, however, causing him to miss the 2025 campaign.

During this time, the relationship between Aiyuk and the 49ers soured. In fact, general manager John Lynch has said that it’s “safe to say” that the wide receiver has played his last snap for the franchise. Whether that results in a trade or release remains to be seen, but Aiyuk will clearly be on the move this offseason.

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Aiyuk’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: BRANDON AIYUK

Buffalo Bills

The Bills are going to be the best or near the top of the best landing spots for almost every wide receiver who is available. They’re desperately in need of help at the position, and Aiyuk could, in theory, provide that depending on his medicals. He’ll be just 28 when the 2026 season begins, and a move to Buffalo would create an opportunity for Aiyuk to reclaim his status as a fantasy asset catching passes from Josh Allen.

New England Patriots

The Patriots desperately need a playmaking wide receiver, especially if they decide to part ways with Stefon Diggs (who’s past his prime anyway) this offseason. Aiyuk could be an upgrade, and his skills as a route runner and yards-after-the-catch threat would be good news for Drake Maye. New England has money to spend under the cap, too, so adding Aiyuk makes sense as long as he’s medically cleared for action.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have been linked to Aiyuk for months in terms of a potential landing spot, and it would certainly make a lot of sense. Few teams in the league are as devoid of wide receiver talent, with only DK Metcalf under contract as an established playmaker. Playing with Metcalf wouldn’t limit Aiyuk’s targets significantly, either, and he would certainly improve the passing attack for whoever is under center for new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders are also in need for pass-catching playmakers, as Deebo Samuel Sr. will be a free agent and none of the other wideouts on the roster have much fantasy appeal. The team will also lose Zach Ertz, who sustained a serious knee injury and is a free agent. There’s a tie to Jayden Daniels, too, as Aiyuk played with him for one year at Arizona State in 2019. This would put Aiyuk back on the fantasy radar.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have a lot of money to spend under the salary cap, and Keenan Allen is going to be a free agent. It would also make sense for the Bolts to give Justin Herbert another wideout to pair with Quentin Johnston and slot man Ladd McConkey. Also, new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel coached Aiyuk during their time together with the 49ers, so he’s very familiar with the wideout’s skill set and abilities.

