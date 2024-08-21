The Good and Not So Good from Day 19 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 19 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, Brandon Aiyuk didn't show up for the second day in a row. It was reported he had a meeting with the 49ers on Monday. I'm guessing that meeting didn't go well.
THE GOOD
1. WR Jacob Cowing
He caught four passes -- a five-yard screen from Brock Purdy, a 30-yard deep crosser from Tanner Mordecai, a five-yard curl from Brandon Allen and a five-yard touchdown pass from Joshua Dobbs. Cowing quickly is becoming every quarterback's favorite target, or one of them. And all it took him was a week of being healthy. He looks like the fastest player on the field.
2. CB Renardo Green
Played outside cornerback exclusively after playing nickelback for most of the offseason and broke up a potential touchdown pass intended for Cowing. Green was in zone coverage, he saw Cowing run into his area, broke early on the pass and knocked it down. He deserves to be the third cornerback on the team over Isaac Yiadom who's been out with an ankle injury the past two weeks.
3. QB Joshua Dobbs
He had two touchdowns in three plays in the red zone. First, he scored a rushing touchdown on a naked bootleg to his right. On the next play, he threw a touchdown pass to Cowing who was running a quick out route to his left. Dobbs' game is a bit funky, but he finds ways to make good things happen.
4. QB Tanner Mordecai
Had the best throw of practice -- a 30-yarder to Cowing who was running a deep crossing route from right to left. The 49ers should keep Mordecai and cut Brandon Allen just as they kept Brock Purdy and cut Nate Sudfeld two years ago.
5. FS Ji'Ayir Brown
Broke up a pass over the middle that was intended for George Kittle. Brown can play zone coverage in the middle of the field or he can play man to man coveage against one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He's that good.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. QB Brock Purdy
Missed five of his final six throws and scored no touchdowns in the red zone. He missed a wide open throw to Jordan Mason who had a potential walk-in touchdown -- Purdy simply threw the pass behind Mason's head. Purdy also overthrew the same deep crossing route that Mordecai completed. Purdy had Deebo Samuel open but missed the throw. Purdy also fumbled an exchange with Samuel and an exchange with Elijah Mitchell, who finally returned from a hamstring injury. Purdy hasn't had the best camp. Let's see if he can finish the preseason on a high note this Friday night in Las Vegas.
2. QB Brandon Allen
Underthrew a deep pass to Robbie Chosen who had a step on cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. Allen's throw allowed Luter to catch up and knock down the pass. Allen should not be on this team. He didn't earn a spot last year and he hasn't earn one this year, either. He should retire and become a coach.
3. WR Danny Gray
Missed another practice with an undisclosed injury. Gray can't seem to stay healthy for more than a few days at a time. And when he is healthy, he isn't any good. He shouldn't make this team. He's a bust.