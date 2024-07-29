The Good and Not So Good from Day 5 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 5 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, this was the players' first day in pads.
THE GOOD
1. WR Ricky Pearsall
Suited up for the first time in training camp and participated in individual drills but not team drills. If he suffers no setbacks by tomorrow, he's expected to practice in full on Tuesday. Stay tuned.
2. LB Fred Warner
Intercepted a Brock Purdy pass in the end zone that bounced off Logan Thomas' chest. Warner always seems to be in the right place at the right time.
3. CB Deommodore Lenoir
Intercepted a Purdy pass near the sideline that was intended for Brayden Willis. Purdy was under heavy pressure because Trent Williams is still holding out and the rest of the offensive line isn't good, so he made a bad decision and threw a long pass off his back foot. The pass sailed over the intended target, Brayden Willis, and landed in the arms of Lenoir.
4. SS George Odum
Intercepted a Purdy pass in the red zone. Purdy telegraphed a quick pass to Deebo Samuel running up the left seam and Odum jumped the route. Easily Odum's best play of practice. Not the best day for Purdy (more on him in a minute).
5. NCB Renardo Green
Broke up a Purdy pass in the end zone that was intended for Jauan Jennings. Green was the starting nickelback today because Charvarius Ward had the day off and Lenoir was playing strictly on the outside.
6. WR Jauan Jennings
Caught a touchdown pass in the red zone on a pass thrown by Joshua Dobbs. Jennings ran a slant route and caught the ball between Ambry Thomas and Samuel Womack. Jennings is having the best camp of his career.
7. WR Ronnie Bell
Caught a screen pass from Purdy in the red zone and scored. Bell is fearless and elusive with the ball in his hands. He's a good gadget player.
8. TE Mason Pline
Caught a 25-yard pass from Dobbs over backup nickelback Chase Lucas. It's unclear if Pline can block, but he certainly can run and catch.
9. TE Brayden Willis
Didn't catch any passes but he started at fullback because Kyle Juszczyk had the day off. Which means Willis is the backup fullback. So he almost certainly will make the team.
10. TE Cam Latu
Caught his first pass of camp. Let's see how long it takes him to catch his second pass.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. WR Brandon Aiyuk
Watched practice alone from the sideline because he still hasn't signed a contract extension. Didn't stand next to teammates or John Lynch. At one point, Frank Gore walked over and talked to Aiyuk, but then Gore left and Aiyuk stayed by himself. Maybe he feels disconnected or alienated from the team. I wonder if he regrets saying that he'd be open to playing for Pittsburgh or Washington. He seemed like he had a lot on his mind.
Completed just 5 of 12 passes and threw three interceptions and one touchdown pass. To be fair, he didn't have Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey or Kyle Juszczyk. But the defense also didn't have Nick Bosa, Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw. So the playing field was relatively even. Purdy simply didn't play well. In addition, he missed a deep throw to Deebo Samuel who was open running a post route -- cornerback Isaac Yiadom was a step behind him. Purdy just overthrew the pass down the middle of the field. He still hasn't completed a deep pass yet in camp, but it's early. Today he was in a tough spot because he didn't have much time to throw and his receivers weren't getting open quickly, so he had to buy time and improvise. He forced throws he shouldn't have, which is to be expected when he's missing lots of key players. Still, it would be nice to see him hit a deep pass at least once this offseason. Because Jimmy Garoppolo lost the ability to throw deep after he lost the Super Bowl. How will Purdy respond to his big defeat? Today, not so good.