The Good and Not So Good from Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 7 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, Brandon Aiyuk watched from the sideline while wearing no 49ers gear.
THE GOOD
Played extremely well after throwing seven picks in the past two practices. On those days, Purdy made uncharacteristically bad decisions and tried to do too much as if he were trying to prove to everyone that he's worth $65 million per season. Today, he made terrific decisions and took what the defense gave him, which is all that's required of him in this offense and on this team. Good to see Purdy stay within himself.
2. WR Ronnie Bell
He was the most productive wide receiver on the field today. Granted, Jauan Jennings had the day off and Brandon Aiyuk was watching from the sideline. But Deebo Samuel played and Bell caught more passes than him. On one play, Bell beat Charvarius Ward, which no one ever does in training camp. And a few minutes later, Bell beat Ambry Thomas in the red zone for a touchdown. Bell finished practice with four catches. He's an extremely talented receiver who just needs to assert himself and become more consistent.
3. WR Ricky Pearsall
Caught three short passes during team drills. First, he beat Isaac Yiadom for a five-yard catch. Next, he beat Dee Winters for a five-yard catch. Finally, he beat Ji'Ayir Brown for a touchdown catch in the red zone. Pearsall also got targeted when he was facing Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir and caught neither pass, so he still has much to prove.
4. TE Mason Pline
Beat rookie safety Malik Mustapha with an in route during 1-on-1 drills. Pline isn't fast -- he runs a 4.8 -- but he runs his routes with deception and finesse and he seems capable of beating man-to-man coverage, unlike Cam Latu (more on him in a minute).
5. RB Cody Schrader
Beat rookie linebacker Tatum Bethune with a wheel route to catch a deep touchdown pass during 1-on-1s. Schrader maks a big play every day. He's going to have a monster preseason and make the 53-man roster. I'm calling it now.
6. LB Jalen Graham
Smashed into tight end Jake Tonges for no gain after he caught the ball in the flat. This was the biggest hit of practice. Graham is in outstanding shape.
7. LB Dee Winters
Stopped Jordan Mason for a five-yard loss on a toss to his side.
8. SS George Odum
Broke up a pass from Brock Purdy that was intended for Ricky Pearsall near the sideline. Odum covered a ton of ground on the play and broke up the pass with his fingertips. He's having a terrific camp.
9. Third-down pressure packages
They're actually creative and sophisticated for the first time in years. Today, I frequently saw Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos drop into zone coverage while Fred Warner, De'Vondre Campbell, George Odum and Deommodore Lenoir blitzed. This is Brandon Staley's impact on the defense.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. RG Dominick Puni
Got absolutely chewed out by offensive line coach Chris Foerster during a run-blocking drill. Puni apparently didn't execute his run block properly and Foerster just lost it for about 45 seconds. Puni looks like an effective pass blocker who can anchor and hold his ground against bull rushes, but he's clearly a work in progress in the 49ers' zone-blocking system.
2. TE Cam Latu
Lost all of his reps during 1-on-1 drills and also dropped a pass. Then he got trucked by George Odum while trying to catch a pass up the seam. Latu is a big man who will be difficult to tackle, but he simply can't beat man-to-man coverage. And even if he's schemed wide open, he's a drop waiting to happen. But he looks like a serious blocker. Near the end of practice, he blasted defensive end Alex Barrett so hard, Barrett almost fought him.
3. WR Terique Owens
Dropped a pass over the middle and never got another target. Owens has been a bright spot of camp through the first few days, but he won't make the team if he drops more gimmes.
4. Running to the left
Jaylon Moore did a good job in 1-on-1 pass-blocking drills, but he couldn't run block to save his life. Every run that went his direction got stuffed. It doesn't matter who the running back is, the 49ers won't be able to move the ball effectively on the ground until Trent Williams returns.
5. Defending scrambles
The 49ers have updated and improved their third-down pressure packages, but they still haven't figured out how to stop a scramble on third and long. Today, both Brock Purdy and Joshua Dobbs jogged through wide-open grass for huge gains on third down. It's amazing that no matter who the defensive coordinator is, the 49ers cannot stop this particular play.