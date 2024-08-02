The Good and Not So Good from Day 8 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 8 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, lots of veterans had the day off.
THE GOOD
1. QB Brock Purdy
Threw zero interceptions for the second practice in a row, which is big for Purdy considering he threw seven interceptions combined on Monday and Tuesday. Purdy said he was testing himself to see what he could and couldn't get away with on the field. Fair enough. Now he knows his limitations, so he shouldn't make the same mistakes again. Instead of running around and forcing passes downfield when the pocket collapses like he's Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, just take the sack. Be Brock Purdy. And that's what he did today. Growth.
Still hasn't missed a practice this offseason, which is impressive considering Christian McCaffrey takes every other day off and he's younger than Samuel. Samuel is the tone-setter for the offense every day. Last year, the tone-setter was Brandon Aiyuk, but he still hasn't practiced this offseason. More on him in a minute.
3. TE George Kittle
He's almost 31 and he still practices like he's 24. Today, he caught three passes -- 10-yarder, a 15-yarder and a 30-yarder. Which just shows you how good of a receiver Kittle still is. Too bad the 49ers treat him like a fourth option. He'd be a go-to guy on any other team.
4. LB Fred Warner
Practiced while Nick Bosa took the day off even though Bosa is a year younger. Which proves that Warner is the leader of this defense. He's more invested in it than Bosa.
5. WR Trent Taylor
Made a diving 20-yard catch on a pass thrown by Brandon Allen. Watch Taylor make the team and catch more passes than Ricky Pearsall this season. I wish I were joking.
6. WR Chris Conley
Beat starting cornerback Deommodore Lenoir with a dig route for a 10-yard catch during a move-the-ball period of 11-on-11 team drills. I haven't seen Deebo Samuel beat Lenoir once in camp, so this is a big accomplishment. Conley should make the 53-man roster but probably won't because he's almost 32.
7. LB Tatum Bethune
Stripped the ball away from Cam Latu (more on him in a minute). The 49ers are excellent at scouting and developing linebackers, and Bethune seems like their next good one.
8. The run defense
It was a major issue last year and the 49ers never made an adjustment. Never changed their defensive front. Just kept using the Wide 9 which kept getting gashed. Now the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator and a new assistant head coach, and they've added some wrinkles to the defense. Today, the 49ers practiced a five-man front for the first time in years. I haven't seen them use one since 2018. And unsurprisingly, it actually was effective against the run. Look for the 49ers to use five-man fronts more frequently this year, and look for Javon Hargrave to flourish as a result. The best years of his career were on the Eagles in a five-man front.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. WR Brandon Aiyuk
Didn't watch practice from the sideline like he did two days ago. Maybe that means he's in the process of signing his extension or getting traded to another team. Or maybe his stomach hurt and he couldn't make it. Interpret his absence as you will. If I were him, I would not sign an extension with the 49ers, because he can get much more money next year on another team. So wait. Be patient. And ask for more than $14 million this year. And if the 49ers won't give him a raise, sit out half the season. They get what they pay for.
2. WR Ricky Pearsall
Allegedly practiced during team drills and definitely didn't catch any passes. The 49ers are being extremely cautious with Pearsall because he pulled his hamstring a few weeks ago. Fair enough. Still, he's having a quiet camp.
3. WR Jauan Jennings
Missed his second practice in a row with an ankle injury. Kyle Shanahan said he expects Jennings to practice tomorrow.
4. WR Jacob Cowing
Missed yet another practice with a hamstring injury. It seems unlikely that he will return soon or make an impact this year. He's falling behind.
5. RB Jordan Mason
Fumbled, which means the 49ers probably won't give him the ball in a real game until Week 11. They don't tolerate fumbling in practice. Of course, fumbling in the Super Bowl is acceptable (I'm looking at you, Christian McCaffrey).
6. TE Cam Latu
Caught two passes today, which is outstanding for him. But right after he made the second catch, he fumbled and the defense recovered, which is not outstanding. If getting open, catching the ball and holding onto it were skills that didn't matter for a tight end, he'd be elite.
7. QB Joshua Dobbs
Underthrew a deep pass to Danny Gray, who was open, and almost got intercepted by Ambry Thomas, who dropped a gimme, because he's Ambry Thomas. Joshua Dobbs is a great backup quarterback except when he has to throw the ball more than five yards downfield. Then he's terrible.
8. K Jake Moody
Missed two field goals today because people were watching him and he was under pressure. He's so much better when no one can see him kick. As a courtesy, fans should turn around or simply look at the sky when he's kicking. How would you like it if people stared at you when you did your job?