The Saints Sign Former 49ers Cornerback to 3-Year Deal

Another veteran cornerback hits the road.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaac Yiadom (22) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaac Yiadom (22) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 49ers just lost another veteran cornerback.

Isaac Yiadom has agreed to a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints according to his agency. Yiadom played for the Saints in 2022 and 2023 before signing a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2024.

The 49ers brought in Yiadom when their defensive coordinator was Nick Sorensen and their assistant head coach was Brandon Staley. They've both been fired and replaced by Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley, respectively. And those two have no ties to Yiadom.

During his one season with the 49ers, Yiadom played 46 percent of the defensive snaps, broke up six passes, intercepted one, gave up two touchdown catches and allowed a passer rating of 88.7 when targeted.

Yiadom was the 49ers' No. 3 cornerback to start the season, and he eventually got surpassed on the depth chart by rookie Renardo Green, who will start for the 49ers next season. But Charvarius Ward missed five games which allowed Yiadom to get back on the field.

Overall, Yiadom wasn't a complete liability in coverage, and he was pretty good against the run. But he's 29 and the 49ers are rebuilding to a degree, so giving him a three-year deal wouldn't have made sense.

Instead, the 49ers signed former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown essentially to replace Yiadom. Brown was drafted and developed by Pete Carroll who is the mentor of Saleh and Bradley.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers draft a cornerback as well.

