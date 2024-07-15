The Worst Player on the 49ers Defense
We just named the worst player on the 49ers offense. In the interest of fair and balanced journalism, let's name the worst player on the 49ers defense.
Last season, the weakest link on defense was Chase Young or Isaiah Oliver or Logan Ryan, but those three are all gone now. So there has to be a new weakest link.
It could be cornerback Isaac Yiadom or strongside linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, but those two are part-time players. Flannigan-Fowles plays in the base defense and Yiadom plays in the nickel defense.
Weakside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is supposed to play 100 percent of the snaps until Dre Greenlaw returns from a torn Achilles. Which means Campbell currently is the worst player on the 49ers defense.
Campbell used to be terrific -- he was an All Pro in 2021. But now he's 31 and he's coming off a miserable season. He played in just 11 games, and he gave up a whopping 12 yards per target -- more than any other linebacker who started at least five games. In addition, his average tackle depth was 3.5 yards downfield -- ninth worst in the NFL. So he was terrible against the run and pass.
The 49ers hope that Campbell can stay healthy and bounce back to the player he was a few years ago, but that's unlikely. They need to hope for one of their young linebackers such as Dee Winters, Jalen Graham or Tatum Bethune to step up and take the job from Campbell until Greenlaw returns.