The Worst Player on the 49ers Offense

Grant Cohn

Feb 4, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Detailed view of San Francisco 49ers helmet. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers are one of the best teams of the past 20 years to not win a Super Bowl.

They have great players at nearly every position group, which is rare in today's NFL because there's a salary cap. And yet, not all their players can be great. Some are better than others, and one has to be the weakest link.

And on offense, that player is right tackle Colton McKivitz.

Before I explain why, let me first state that McKivitz is a bargain who outperformed his contract last season which is why the 49ers just gave him a one-year extension through 2025. But even with his new deal, he's still the 66th-highest-paid offensive tackle in a league in which 64 offensive tackles are starters. He's paid like a backup, because that's what he should be. A high-level backup who can start at a few positions in a pinch.

Last season was McKivitz's first year as a full-time starter, and it didn't go so well for him. According to SIS Data Hub, he gave up 13 sacks -- more than any other right tackle. And he wasn't a great run-blocker either considering how left-side-dominant their run game was.

And while McKivitz didn't cost the 49ers any games, he limited what their offense could do because he needed so much help. George Kittle frequently has to stay in the backfield and block rather than run routes primarily because the 49ers can't trust McKivitz to hold up one on one against anyone.

It's hard to imagine a Super Bowl winning team starting McKivitz.

