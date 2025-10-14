Three 49ers Whose Stock Increased in the Loss to the Buccaneers
Losing 30-19 to the Buccaneers is a little deceiving if you want to know how the 49ers performed. It was a close game for the majority of the contest.
The reason why it was largely a close game was thanks to a few impressive performers. Here are three 49ers whose stock increased in the loss to the Buccaneers.
Kendrick Bourne
How can it be anyone else besides Kendrick Bourne that starts this list? He’s bounced back dramatically from his forgetful performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Versus Tampa Bay, Bourne brought in five catches on nine targets for 142 yards. He ties his career high in receiving yards in back-to-back games. The pace he’s on is astonishing. Who could’ve foreseen Bourne flourishing like this?
His only negative of the game came on the opening series. He ran the wrong route, which led Mac Jones to throw an interception. The Buccaneers would capitalize on it with a touchdown shortly after. In any case, he’s continuing to raise his stock and proving to be a core piece of the offense.
Jake Tonges
Jake Tonges has been a fantastic emergence for the 49ers ever since he bailed out Brock Purdy in Week 1. He went from zero catches in his career before this season to becoming a reliable pass catcher.
Tonges put up six catches on seven targets for 58 yards against the Buccaneers. After Bourne and Christian McCaffrey, Tonges has been the 49ers’ most productive receiver. You have to wonder if he’ll keep this up when George Kittle returns.
It would behoove the 49ers to still keep him involved. He understands spacing, has reliable hands, and knows how to use his body to his advantage. Without Tonges stepping up, the 49ers would be in a difficult spot in the passing game.
Mykel Williams
It may be challenging to notice rookie Mykel Williams the majority of the time since he isn't a lethal pass rusher. However, it doesn't change how impactful he's been and how much better he's getting.
Williams showcased improvement as a pass rusher in this game by registering his first sack and two pressures. Slowly but surely, Williams is coming around as an effective pass rusher.
He's already been performing as advertised. When Williams is on the field against the run, the 49ers improve by roughly 10 percent rush success rate. Once he gets down his pass rush, it's over.
