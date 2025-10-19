Three players the 49ers could move at the trade deadline
The 49ers have an identity crisis.
They don't know if they're good or bad. And they don't know who's in and who's out. They have a group of youngsters and a few veterans who seem genuinely happy and eager to play football for the 49ers this season.
Then, they have a few veterans who seem disgruntled and could potentially put a dark cloud over the 49ers' 4-2 start to the season.
With that in mind, here are three players the 49ers could look to move before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.
1. Jauan Jennings
Kendrick Bourne is having the time of his life on the 49ers this season. Meanwhile, Jauan Jennings seems decidedly miserable.
Keep in mind, Jennings requested a trade in the offseason and didn't get it. He also requested an extension, which he didn't get, either. Instead, he settled for some additional incentives on the final season of his current deal, incentives he probably won't hit due to injury.
Unfortunately for Jennings, Bourne is showing that he's replaceable and not worth the $20 million per season that he's seeking. So it's no surprise that Jennings got in a shouting match with head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sideline during the 49ers' loss to the Buccaneers.
The 49ers' top players on offense play with joy. I'm talking George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, Bourne and Mac Jones. If Jennings is unhappy, the 49ers would be better off without him.
2. Jason Pinnock
Pinnock was the starting free safety for the first few weeks of the season. But now, Malik Mustapha has returned from a torn ACL, Ji'Ayir Brown has regained his starting spot at free safety and rookie Marques Sigle has established himself as the best safety off the bench.
Which leaves Pinnock as the odd man out. The 49ers could trade him for a pick swap in the late rounds just to avoid a potential distraction.
3. Brandon Aiyuk
Face it -- the 49ers probably won't ever repair their relationship with Brandon Aiyuk. Something happened during their contract negotiation that still bothers him and the team. I'm guessing he wants to be traded and the 49ers want to trade him.
The issue is when. Would the 49ers get more for Aiyuk at the deadline or next year during the draft? He'll be older next year, but he also will be healthier.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers hold onto Aiyuk for a few more months before ultimately moving him.