Top 10 Takeaways from the First 14 Days of 49ers Training Camp
The 49ers will have their final joint practice on Thursday against the Raiders in Henderson, Nevada. This will be the last major practice of training camp. Next week, the 49ers will prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason finale, which is a dress rehearsal for the regular season. Which means the starting offense and the starting defense will face scout teams instead of each other.
With that in mind, here are the top 10 takeaways through the first 14 days of training camp.
1. Jason Pinnock is a huge upgrade over Ji'Ayir Brown at safety
Brown started 13 games for the 49ers at free safety last season, and he was solid in coverage -- six pass breakups, 1 interception, 2 touchdown catches allowed. But he played through an injured shoulder and his run defense suffered as a result. This offseason, he's battling an ankle injury, and when he's on the field, Brock Purdy and the starting offense goes crazy. On Tuesday, George Kittle had two touchdown catches -- both against Brown.
When Jason Pinnock is playing free safety, Purdy has a tougher time. So far in camp, Pinnock has picked off Purdy twice and broken up two other passes, one of which was intercepted by Dee Winters. Pinnock has much more range than Brown and is better at covering tight ends man-to-man. As long as Pinnock isn't a liability against the run, he'll be a good player for the 49ers.
2. Deommodore Lenoir is a legitimate No. 1 cornerback
Lenoir has played extremely well the past two seasons, but he wasn't the 49ers' No. 1 cornerback -- Charvarius Ward was. Which means Ward usually covered the opponent's best wide receiver. Now, Lenoir will have to do that for the 49ers. And in camp, it's clear that Lenoir is better than every wide receiver on the field.
No one can challenge him -- not Ricky Pearsall, not Demarcus Robinson, and not Jauan Jennings (when he's practicing). The only wide receiver who can give Lenoir problems is Brandon Aiyuk, who was a top-10 wide receiver in the league before he injured his knee. During practices this offseason, Purdy almost always avoids throwing into Lenoir's coverage because testing him is dangerous.
3. Nick Martin is the greenest rookie on the team
Every other rookie seems like he's ready to contribute. Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and CJ West all seem ready to help stop the run. Upton Stout will be the starting nickelback. Jordan Watkins and Jordan James will be key backups this season. Marques Sigle just might start at strong safety. Junior Bergen will be the starting returner. And Connor Colby might start at left guard (more on him in a minute).
Nick Martin is the only rookie who might not be ready to play yet. That's because he missed most of last season with an injury and is still adjusting to the speed of the game. Which means he was a bit of a liability in the 49ers' first preseason. He might make his biggest contributions on special teams until the game slows down for him.
4. Nick Bosa is on the verge of a monster season
For starters, Bosa has more talent around him than he had the past two seasons. Bryce Huff is a good complementary speed rusher, and Mykel Williams will be a quality third option rushing from the interior. In addition, Robert Saleh will scheme up pressure and help Bosa get better matchups than he's had since DeMeco Ryans left two years ago.
Finally, Bosa has incentive to play his best because he likely will want a contract extension with more guaranteed money in 2026. The defensive market has exploded, and if he has 15 or more sacks this season, he'll be underpaid.
5. A rookie might start on the offensive line
The 49ers gave Ben Bartch the first chance to start at left guard, but he can't stay healthy. In his five years in the NFL, he never has played a full season, and he just got injured during practice on Tuesday. The details of the injury are not yet known, but it's clear the 49ers can't depend on him.
When Bartch went down, his replacement was rookie seventh-round pick Connor Colby, who played well in the 49ers' preseason loss to the Denver Broncos. The next day, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was pleasantly surprised by the blocking in that game. I guess he was talking about Colby. Maybe he'll be the next seventh-round gem the 49ers have found.
6. An undrafted rookie might be the best backup running back
Jordan Mason was the backup last season, but the 49ers traded him to the Vikings. Isaac Guerendo is supposed to be Mason's replacement, but Guerendo has a shoulder injury and is not durable. Which means the 49ers' No. 2 running back has been Patrick Taylor Jr., who rushed 5 times for 7 yards in the 49ers' first preseason game. Not great.
The next day, when asked which player stood out to him, Shanahan mentioned undrafted rookie running back Corey Kiner, who gained 45 yards on 10 carries against the Broncos on Saturday. He was much more explosive and elusive than Taylor Jr. Not only should Kiner make the team, he should be in consideration to back up Christian McCaffrey, who needs a good backup at his age.
7. George Kittle is the best player on the offense
It's not Christian McCaffrey or Trent Williams anymore. They're still good, but not as good as they were a couple years ago. Both are beginning to show their age. Williams used to dominate Nick Bosa during the 1-on-1 drills, but not anymore. Now, Bosa usually gets the best of him. And McCaffrey used to be the most explosive and productive player on the field, but now it's Kittle. He still looks like he's 27. He hasn't declined at all. The 49ers have to find ways to get him the ball more often this year. He's criminally underutilized.
8. The 49ers are deep at wide receiver...when healthy
At some point this season, the 49ers will have the following wide receivers on their roster: Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing. Those are six good players. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Aiyuk, Jennings and Watkins are injured, and Robinson is facing a multi-game suspension to start the season, which he is appealing. That means they might have to use players such as Robbie Chosen, Russell Gage and Junior Bergen Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
9. Mac Jones is better than Jimmy Garoppolo and Sam Darnold
Garoppolo had some successful seasons with the 49ers, but he never was particularly good in practice. He threw lots of interceptions and generally seemed more confused than you would like. Darnold only participated in one training camp with the 49ers, and he was solid, but he didn't master the offense mentally as quickly as Jones has. Darnold seemed like a talented quarterback who was learning a system for the first time. Jones seems like a talented quarterback who has been in this system for years. He rarely hesitates with the ball in the pocket. He should be able to win on this team if Purdy goes down again.
10. The 49ers will call runs for Brock Purdy this year
Purdy is much more mobile than he gets credit for. Last season, he ran 66 times for 343 yards and 5 touchdowns, and none of those runs were called or designed. Purdy simply improvised, which he does quite well. This offseason, the 49ers are beginning to call designed runs for Purdy in practice, which is long overdue. He could pick up an additional 15 to 20 first downs per season with his legs if the 49ers simply called zone-reads for him occasionally on third-and-short and fourth-and-short, which it seems they will. Now, teams will have to account for Purdy as a runner on those plays, and that should improve the entire offense.