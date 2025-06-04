All 49ers

49ers Coach Compares Mykel Williams to Charles Omenihu and Arden Key

That's a bit sobering.

Grant Cohn

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) bats at a ball as part of a rushing drill during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) bats at a ball as part of a rushing drill during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
When the 49ers drafted Mykel Williams with the 11th pick in this year's draft, their vision for his future wasn't quite clear.

Do they see him becoming a dominant edge rusher like Aldon Smith, or do they see him as someone who can rush from both the edge and the interior like Charles Omenihu?

"Both," Kocurek said. "We want to utilize his versatility. That's one of the things at Georgia that he displayed. He can get to the passer from the edge and then slide over guards and utilize that skill set, the wiggle, the ability to get on edges and manipulate guards from the interior, just a really versatile player which is something we've always utilized in the past with guys like Arden Key and Charles Omenihu and Arik Armstead. The ability to get the job done at both spots, setting the edge in the run game on early downs and then utilizing his versatility on all downs to be able to slide across the front, rush inside, rush outside and be a Swiss Army Knife type dude."

That's a bit of a sobering answer. Clearly, you'd rather draft the next Aldon Smith than the next Charles Omenihu with the 11th pick in Round 1. Because Omenihu doesn't have a true position. He's a tweener. And he's on his third team. And he's never recorded more than 7 sacks in a season.

If the 49ers thought Williams could become a dominant edge rusher, they wouldn't have traded for Bryce Huff. Clearly, the 49ers will be in the market for a designated speed rusher as long as Williams is on the team.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

