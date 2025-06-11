All 49ers

Trent Williams Would Like to Sign Another Extension with the 49ers

It seems difficult to keep Trent Williams satisfied.

Grant Cohn

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

It seems difficult to keep Trent Williams satisfied.

Last season, he skipped OTAs, minicamp and training camp because he didn't have any guaranteed money left on his contract that runs through 2026. So the 49ers renegotiated the deal and guaranteed $48 million for him last season, a season in which he went on to play just 10 games.

Now, he's back where he was at this time last year with no more guaranteed money left on his deal. How does he feel about that?

"It doesn't concern me," Williams said this week at minicamp. "I'm taking everything one year at a time and I feel like if my play warrants more guaranteed money or a new year or two on the deal or whatever, then I'm here for it. If not, then you know, it might be time to sail on into the sunset."

It sounds like Williams is willing to play this season without any guaranteed money because he's coming off a down season and has no leverage. But next season, it seems like he's saying the 49ers either will give him more guaranteed money and possibly an extension or he'll retire with one year remaining on his deal.

It doesn't seem likely that Williams would play on the final season of his contract without getting it restructured, because his cap numbers will be nearly $39 million, which is more than 13 percent of the salary, and that's far too much cap space to dedicate to any non-quarterback.

Stay tuned. This situation will come to a head in the next six to nine months.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News