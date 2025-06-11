Trent Williams Would Like to Sign Another Extension with the 49ers
It seems difficult to keep Trent Williams satisfied.
Last season, he skipped OTAs, minicamp and training camp because he didn't have any guaranteed money left on his contract that runs through 2026. So the 49ers renegotiated the deal and guaranteed $48 million for him last season, a season in which he went on to play just 10 games.
Now, he's back where he was at this time last year with no more guaranteed money left on his deal. How does he feel about that?
"It doesn't concern me," Williams said this week at minicamp. "I'm taking everything one year at a time and I feel like if my play warrants more guaranteed money or a new year or two on the deal or whatever, then I'm here for it. If not, then you know, it might be time to sail on into the sunset."
It sounds like Williams is willing to play this season without any guaranteed money because he's coming off a down season and has no leverage. But next season, it seems like he's saying the 49ers either will give him more guaranteed money and possibly an extension or he'll retire with one year remaining on his deal.
It doesn't seem likely that Williams would play on the final season of his contract without getting it restructured, because his cap numbers will be nearly $39 million, which is more than 13 percent of the salary, and that's far too much cap space to dedicate to any non-quarterback.
Stay tuned. This situation will come to a head in the next six to nine months.