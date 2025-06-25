George Kittle Gives 49ers UDFA Wide Receiver Isaiah Neyor Rave Review
Generally speaking, it's a good thing when a future Hall of Famer notices an undrafted rookie, let alone praises him.
That's what George Kittle did this week on Bussin With the Boys. Unprompted, he brought up undrafted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who's 6'4", 218 lbs. and he runs a 4.4.
"He's a good kid," Kittle said. "I like him. He's a freak. He is really tall. I watched him, he was running a route, and he got nine and a half yards in two strides. It was insane. We watched it 10 times in the tight end room, like how is he doing this?
"If you're that tall, make plays and do well on special teams, at the bare minimum, he should make the practice squad."
Neyor made one play in front of the media during rookie minicamp -- it was a long touchdown catch during 7-on-7 team drills. He did not catch any other passes in team drills in front of the media during OTAs or minicamp, but the media isn't invited to all the OTA practices. So, it's possible that Neyor caught passes and made plays when the media wasn't around. Why else would Kittle take an interest in him?
Neyor does have a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster. He has to beat out rookie seventh-round pick Junior Bergen, a wide receiver/kick returner who went to the University of Montana. Neyor is a better receiver than Bergen, which means Bergen has to make the team purely as a return specialist. If he can't, Neyor will take his spot.