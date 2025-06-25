All 49ers

George Kittle Gives 49ers UDFA Wide Receiver Isaiah Neyor Rave Review

Generally speaking, it's a good thing when a future Hall of Famer notices an undrafted rookie, let alone praises him.

Grant Cohn

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Generally speaking, it's a good thing when a future Hall of Famer notices an undrafted rookie, let alone praises him.

That's what George Kittle did this week on Bussin With the Boys. Unprompted, he brought up undrafted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who's 6'4", 218 lbs. and he runs a 4.4.

"He's a good kid," Kittle said. "I like him. He's a freak. He is really tall. I watched him, he was running a route, and he got nine and a half yards in two strides. It was insane. We watched it 10 times in the tight end room, like how is he doing this?

"If you're that tall, make plays and do well on special teams, at the bare minimum, he should make the practice squad."

Neyor made one play in front of the media during rookie minicamp -- it was a long touchdown catch during 7-on-7 team drills. He did not catch any other passes in team drills in front of the media during OTAs or minicamp, but the media isn't invited to all the OTA practices. So, it's possible that Neyor caught passes and made plays when the media wasn't around. Why else would Kittle take an interest in him?

Neyor does have a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster. He has to beat out rookie seventh-round pick Junior Bergen, a wide receiver/kick returner who went to the University of Montana. Neyor is a better receiver than Bergen, which means Bergen has to make the team purely as a return specialist. If he can't, Neyor will take his spot.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News