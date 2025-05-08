All 49ers

USA Today Says 49ers Should Trade for Eagles Edge Rusher Bryce Huff

Huff was a huge disappointment for the Eagles. Now, they're trying to offload his horrendous contract.

Grant Cohn

Mar 14, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryce Huff speaks during a press conference after signing with the team. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The 49ers need another edge rusher.

They spent their first-round draft pick on Mykel Williams, who's a premier edge-setter. But when it comes to rushing the quarterback, he might be better lining up in the interior as opposed to the edge early in his career.

So on third downs, Williams could move from defensive end to defensive tackle and rush the quarterback next to Nick Bosa. Which means the 49ers would need a designated edge-rusher for third downs.

That's why USA Today says the 49ers should trade for Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff.

"Huff never took off with the Eagles as hoped, as Philly made him inactive during its Super Bowl win back in February," writes USA Today's Cory Woodruff. "A change of scenery would likely benefit all parties, as Philly could recoup some draft capital for 2026 and the 49ers could add a guy who thrived coming off the bench for the New York Jets.

"Returned San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would know how to utilize Huff's strengths as well as anybody after the two were together in New York, and Philly could also take a flier on yet another former Georgia defender in outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. as part of the deal."

Huff was an undrafted free agent in 2020. Saleh inherited him when he became head coach of the Jets in 2021. And in 2023, Huff exploded with 10 sacks in a contract year. Then he became a restricted free agent. Rather than give him a multi-year extension, the Philadelphia Eagles gave him a three-year, $51 million deal and the Jets wisely chose not to match it.

Huff was a huge disappointment for the Eagles. Now, they're trying to offload his horrendous contract. And I sincerely doubt the 49ers want any part of it. Saleh might like Huff as a player, but he didn't want to pay him big bucks in New York and I doubt he wants to pay him big bucks now. In five NFL seasons, he has recorded 3.5 or fewer sacks four times.

The Eagles probably are stuck with him.

