Warren Sharp: The 49ers Have the NFL's 17th-Best Offensive Line

Sharp's ranking indicates that the 49ers offensive line isn't terrible -- it's merely mediocre.

Grant Cohn

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates with guard Jon Feliciano (55) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers have one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL because they don't spend much on quarterbacks or offensive linemen.

Fortunately for them, their cheap starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, was an MVP candidate last season. But other than their future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams who gets paid big bucks, none of the 49ers' bargain-bin starters on their offensive line are above-average players.

And that's why Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis recently ranked the 49ers offensive line 17th-best in the NFL.

Sharp's ranking indicates that the 49ers offensive line isn't terrible -- it's merely mediocre. But so much of their middling ranking depends on the presence of Williams, who misses at least two games every year. And when he's out, the 49ers might have the worst offensive line in the NFL. They're 3-6 since 2020 when Williams doesn't play.

And when Williams is on the field, the 49ers still have a worse offensive line than the Lions, the Eagles, the Chiefs, the Jets, the Packers, the Bengals, the Rams, the Texans, the Chargers and the Ravens. Which means of all the Super Bowl contenders, the 49ers have the worst offensive line. And that's not a good thing.

The 49ers offensive line is good enough to get the team to the Super Bowl but not good enough to win it. We've seen that multiple times. When the 49ers have reached the Super Bowl under Kyle Shanahan and faced Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line, the 49ers O-line has crumbled like a sandcastle.

Time to start spending more money on the big guys.

