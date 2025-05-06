All 49ers

The Weakest Position Currently on the 49ers

After all the moves the 49ers made in free agency and the draft this year, it's clear which position currently is the weakest on their roster.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After all the moves the 49ers made in free agency and the draft this year, it's clear which position currently is the weakest on their roster.

The offensive line.

It's worse than it was a year ago. It lost starting left guard Aaron Banks who signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Packers this offseason and the 49ers didn't sign or draft a replacement. So they probably will have a competition between three backups: Spencer Burford, Ben Bartch and Nick Zakelj.

Banks isn't a great player, but he's proven and dependable. The past two years, he missed only six games and gave up just 1 sack. As opposed to Bartch who has an extensive injury history, and Burford who gave up 11 sacks from 2022 to 2023 before getting benched in 2024, and Zakelj who has played just 174 snaps in his entire career.

At left tackle, the 49ers have Trent Williams, who still is excellent but certainly is declining and injury-prone. Behind him, the 49ers signed D.J. Humphries, who is a starting left tackle, so they have insurance in case Williams goes down. That's good.

And Dominick Puni, who was outstanding as a rookie, should improve in his second season in the NFL. And Colton McKivitz could continue to improve as well, although he still gave up eight sacks last season despite the strides he took.

Overall, the 49ers didn't do enough to make this unit better. They let Banks walk and replaced him with cheap backups.

What a strange way to protect Brock Purdy.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News