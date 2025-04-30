All 49ers

What the 49ers are Getting in OT D.J. Humphries

Reinforcement has arrived at left tackle for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) against Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Bummed out the 49ers didn't draft an offensive tackle?

Then perhaps you are happy with their latest signing. The 49ers have signed offensive tackle D.J. Humphries. It's unclear what the contract details are at this time.

I would imagine it is a one-year deal loaded with incentives. Humphries is a 31-year-old exclusive left tackle, so he will be the contingency if Trent Williams gets injured again.

To better understand what the 49ers are getting in Humphries, I enlisted the help of the magnificent Donnie Druin, the publisher of Cardinals on SI. Humphries was drafted by Arizona, spending eight years with them.

"First and foremost, D.J. Humphries is a phenomenal locker room guy," said Druin. "He was well liked and respected in Arizona thanks to his genuine personality. He’ll be great for the 49ers’ locker room. As for his play, he’s very much past his prime but can still be serviceable - so long as he’s healthy.

"He’s struggled with injuries in recent memory. Overall I like the signing for San Francisco as a low-risk guy who can serve as either a depth piece or perhaps another starting option opposite of Trent Williams."

Don't expect Humphries to be anything more than the fill-in to Williams. His full-time starting days are over, and it is because of what Druin said.

Humphries is past his prime and struggles to stay healthy. He was with the Chiefs last season as they were desperate for a left tackle. Unfortunately, he wasn't the answer.

The 49ers and Chiefs essentially switched left tackles. Jaylon Moore went to the Chiefs, while Humphries joined the 49ers.

San Francisco will be hoping that having a full training camp and remaining as a backup can revitalize Humphries. The chances Williams misses games in 2025 are likely.

Humphries will be the band aid this year.

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

