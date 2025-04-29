Were the 49ers Wise to Give George Kittle a Four-Year Extension?
Today is a day of celebration for the 49ers.
They just signed George Kittle to a four-year, $76.4 million extension through 2029 according to reports. This extension means Kittle most likely will finish his career with the 49ers which would be a tremendous accomplishment for him.
But the 49ers are a business, not a family. And Joe Montana didn't even finish his career with the 49ers -- they traded him for a first-round pick. Thanks for the memories, Joe. Enjoy Kansas City.
If the 49ers had traded Kittle this offseason before extending his deal, they might have been able to get a late first-rounder for him. Now, he essentially is untradeable for the next two years. Which means he needs to stay healthy and continue to produce 1,000-yard seasons.
And Kittle almost never is healthy. In 2024, he played through a broken rib for most of the season. And in 2023, he played through a core muscle injury that required surgery after the Super Bowl.
Eventually, Kittle won't be able to keep playing through these serious injuries. He will turn 32 in October. And now that the 49ers just gave him $35 million guaranteed at signing, he has no financial incentive to play hurt. Of course, Kittle loves playing football even when he's injured. But eventually, his body will fail him.
Last year, the 49ers gave extensions to Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams, two older players, and they went on to miss a combined 20 games in 2024.
Clearly, the 49ers feel Kittle will be different.
We'll see.