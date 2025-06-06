All 49ers

What Brock Purdy Loves About his New QB Coach

Brock Purdy has a new quarterbacks coach for the first time in his career, and he's loving the experience so far.

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
There are a ton of new faces on the San Francisco 49ers this year.

But there is one new face who will influence Brock Purdy the most. For the first time since he was drafted, Purdy has a new quarterbacks coach.

He goes from Brian Griese, the man who advocated for the 49ers to draft him, to Mick Lombardi. A change like that could sting Purdy, and it likely did initially.

However, Purdy isn't letting that disrupt his focus or change him with his new coach. In fact, he's loving the experience he is having with Lombardi so far.

“Mick’s been awesome. Just extremely competitive and just fiery in everything that he does," said Purdy. "And for us in the quarterback room, a lot of times it's about making the right decisions and that kind of thing.

"But the way that he runs meetings and stuff, he's just on fire all the time and when we get out on the field, you feel it too. And so, it's been good, man. We love, obviously just where he's been throughout his career, new England and coming here. It's just been really special to honestly just picking his brain and how he coaches, we all love him and excited to go to battle with him this year.”

When Griese left, it is understandable that Purdy would feel saddened by it. But there is also a tremendous benefit in hiring a new quarterbacks coach.

Purdy will adopt a new coaching style that could unlock his full potential. Having the same coach can eventually become stagnant for a player.

With Lombardi, he is a totally different person, and he's proving that with how lively he makes the rooms. He is getting his guys engaged and bought in.

Griese was there to bring his tutelage from his tenure as a player, which is great for young quarterbacks. But Purdy needs a coach who will place him on a path to ascend.

Lombardi has that potential to get Purdy on that path.

