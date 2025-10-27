What the 49ers should do at the trade deadline after losing to Houston
With no dominant team this year, the upcoming trade deadline may be the most active in league history. Teams see an opportunity for the playoffs, possibly a ring. The deadline is 1 pm Pacific on November 4th.
Should the Niners be buyers, sellers, or sit this one out?
Draftniks say no trades keep the picks. Homers say get the best edge available. I fall between the two, only acquire long-term pieces or plan to re-sign them, no rentals, and focus on adding skill sets the roster lacks. The 49ers should definitely buy, but they need to be picky and smart about it.
If Matt Maiocoo of NBC Sports Bay Area is correct that Kyle Shanahan is here for the long term, it’s realistic to use his history as a guide. His most successful move, giving up a ton of picks but no 1st rounder for Christian McCaffrey. He'll consider cashing out again for the right player.
Edge
Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson is rumored to be the “perfect fit” for the Niner defense. The Bengals are not expected to move him, but their ownership is cheap and may give in to a deal last second if a team overpays. Philadelphia might.
Kayvon Thibodeaux is the odd edge out in New York, young, productive, and locked in for 2026. The question is what’s the asking price? I expect the Giants to be like the Bengals, overpay and we’ll listen, otherwise he stays. That likely leaves the Niners out.
Miami may be the most reasonable trade partner, but that will depend on whether Hendrickson and Thibodeaux stay put. If so, then the entire league is bidding on the Miami edges, and the Niners are in the mix but outbid for Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips.
The Jets have several players the Niners will be interested in. John Lynch is rumored to be looking at New York’s Jermaine Johnson at edge, as well as Green Bay’s Kingsley Enagbare, or bringing back Tennessee’s Arden Key.
What to do: While I think the Niners would prefer the Miami edges, the most realistic acquisition is Johnson in New York, who would fit long term as the third edge. The second choice would be Key. I think a deal will get done, but it may be small.
Defensive Tackle
Tennessee has said Jeffery Simmons is not available.
All-Pro Quinnen Williams has demanded a trade from the Jets. The Niners reportedly made a call about his availability. Rumors say the asking price is a 2nd rounder. I can see the Niners paying that, applying that if they were willing to deal big pieces for Hendrickson, they will do the same for Williams. The Jets will be hesitant, but a 2nd rounder may tempt them to move him.
What to do: I push for Williams; he had great success with Robert Saleh, but it will be hard for New York to move on from him. I’d be surprised if they do.
Linebacker
Another Jet is rumored to be available, New York’s Quincy Williams. The key for the Niners, he’s excellent in pass coverage, stout against the run, and knows the system.
Linebackers who are that complete are rare - and not found in the draft. If I’m the Niners, I would pursue him aggressively. He’s a long-term fit with the missing skill set. Will it happen? Unlikely.
Logan Wilson of Cincinnati is also named in trade rumors. Another pass coverage LB. Both players are 29. Christian Harris of Houston is reportedly on the block and younger, the Niner style shoot the gap, speed LB, but he’s a liability in coverage.
What to do: Williams and Wilson would fill a key need. The Niners do not have a pass coverage LB on the roster. If a comp pick gets it done, I would pull the trigger. Williams is the better talent.
Wide Receiver
Teams are asking the Saints about Chris Olave, and the Niners are rumored to be calling. He fits the offense as a sharp route runner. Whether New Orleans is willing to move on, ESPN only gives him a 20% chance of being dealt. Speed receiver Rashid Shaheed may be the more likely Saint to go out.
What to do: Olave is a no-brainer, but that’s why New Orleans likely keeps him. Shaheed will be popular; I think the Niners are Olave only at receiver.
Deadline Prediction: Jermaine Johnson or Arden Key at edge, with a remote shot at Jaelen Phillips or Bradley Chubb. No other moves.
What I’d do: Quinnen Williams, Quincy Williams, and Arden Key if you can make all that happen. I’d love Olave but that seems unlikely. Get proven talent with the missing skill sets; don’t cling to picks when they shank them so often. Keep the first; after that, fair game.
Shanahan will prefer proven talent over picks, and the Warner-Bosa-Kittle-McCaffrey core is in sunset. He’ll prefer to take his shot with the core still around than a total rebuild.