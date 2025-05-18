What is the Easiest Stretch of the 49ers' 2025 Schedule?
One of the benefits in 49ers having a losing season in 2024 is that they get an easy 2025 schedule.
A lot of the teams they are facing this upcoming season were middling at best. Of course, some teams may end up improving and becoming a real challenge to the 49ers.
Still, it is a schedule that favors them even with a tough stretch that will prove to be a hurdle for them. A large part of games will be fairly easy for them, but there is one specific stretch that is the easiest.
So, what is the easiest stretch of the 49ers' 2025 schedule?
It starts in Week 12 at home against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football and ends in Week 17 at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
The 49ers, by far, face their easiest opponents during this stretch from Week 12 to Week 17. Plus, they get a Bye in between in Week 14.
That will help refresh them to take down these middling opponents and reset them for a potential playoff push. Carolina, despite finishing 2024 decently, will not be a fearsome opponent.
The 49ers should handle them with relative ease, even if they improve in 2025. Following the Panthers, the 49ers take on the putrid Cleveland Browns on the road.
Cleveland might end up being pick No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 49ers will dispatch them without much resistance, especially that late in the season.
The Browns won't have anything to play for at that point. It won't be like in 2023, where they gave the 49ers one of their toughest games of the season.
After that is the Bye Week, which the 49ers will emerge from to host the Tennessee Titans. They may not be the worst team in the NFL in 2025, but they won't be much more than average.
And speaking of average, the 49ers will get an extra day of rest to host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. They don't have a single adequate starting quarterback on their roster.
Chalk that up as another automatic win for the 49ers. Finally, the 49ers end their easiest stretch by playing probably their strongest opponent on the stretch in the Chicago Bears.
The 49ers will host them on Sunday Night Football, so that one-day loss of rest from playing on Monday night could sting a bit, especially if the Bears come anywhere close to the hype they are receiving this offseason.
In any case, the 49ers should be favored at home. Having an easy stretch in the late part of the season is fantastic.
It won't strain the 49ers as a tough stretch would, which will benefit them if they are in playoff contention.