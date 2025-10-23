What to know about new ownership group acquiring 3.2% stake in 49ers
On Wednesday, October 22nd, the San Francisco 49ers announced a new investment agreement between the York Family and an investment team led by Pete Briger Jr. and the Briger family.
The 49ers' minority sales had to be ratified by at least three-quarters of the NFL’s owners, which was approved in a bid to drive organizational growth and enable new opportunities.
This announcement precedes the 49ers’ hosting of the Super Bowl and six FIFA World Cup matches next summer, events that are expected to draw global attention and viewership.
Who are the Fortress Investment Group?
Pete Briger is the incumbent Executive Chairman at Fortress Investment Group, serving on the company's leadership committee and multiple investment committees.
Based in Menlo Park, San Mateo County, in the San Francisco Bay Area, Briger Jr. serves on the boards of the University of California, San Francisco Foundation and the Guild Theatre. The 49ers will now include Bay Area ownership within the organization.
They have acquired a 3.2% stake in the 49ers, valuing the team at approximately $8.6 billion, which would place their investment at roughly $275 million. This follows the NFL owners’ approval in May to allow the sale of minority stakes in the franchise.
"I'm honored that the Briger family is joining the 49ers ownership group. For my family—and millions of other fans—this iconic franchise represents far more than football; it reflects the legendary excellence and resilience of the Bay Area," said Pete Briger on behalf of the Briger family.
"Under the leadership of Jed and his family, the 49ers have set a gold standard for integrity, innovation, and championship culture. We are thrilled to support both the team and the NFL in their roles as powerful forces for unity and impact."
Jed York and the York family remain in control
The 49ers will still be under the leadership of Jed York and the York family, but this stake sale comes after NFL franchise owners voted to allow the entry of private equity into NFL ownership last August.
Companies are only allowed to buy stakes of up to 10% in NFL organizations aren't allowed to intervene in day-to-day club operations.
"I'd like to welcome Pete, Devon, and the Briger family to the San Francisco 49ers," said Jed York, CEO of the San Francisco 49ers. "Alongside my family and our existing owner partners, we know the Briger family shares our unwavering commitment to the long-term success of this organization and creating unforgettable moments for our fans."