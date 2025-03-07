What the 49ers' Free Agency Plan at Linebacker Should be
One position of need that is flying under the radar for the 49ers is linebacker.
Fred Warner is the only constant the 49ers have at the position. Dre Greenlaw seems to be headed for free agency and possibly will sign elsewhere.
If that happens, the 49ers will be razor thin at linebacker. Dee Winters showed some promise last season, but he isn't a player the 49ers can go into 2025 alongside Warner.
The linebacker position will become a desperate one if Greenlaw leaves. That is why they must avoid that from happening.
The 49ers need to have a plan for linebacker before entering free agency. What their plan should be is prioritizing re-signing Greenlaw.
That is the first step. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has reportedly advocated for the 49ers to bring him back. I get the concerns with Greenlaw's health, but it doesn't seem to bother Saleh.
It shouldn't bother the 49ers too much either. As I have repeatedly stated in previous articles, replacing Greenlaw's tone-setting energy will be impossible this offseason.
Bringing him back even if it costs them a little more than they are comfortable with is a risk they should be willing to take. Since Greenlaw is a risk, the 49ers will need a contingency.
The next step at linebacker in free agency is signing Jamien Sherwood. He was drafted by the Jets in 2021 in Saleh's first year as head coach.
His grade on Pro Football Focus (73.8) is mightily impressive, especially as a run defender (77.1). He is another linebacker Saleh may want the 49ers to sign.
Sherwood might reciprocate that interest as well. The 49ers will end up having an amazing trio of linebackers for base and potential rotational stretches.
Should Greenlaw's body fail him, the 49ers can turn to Sherwood and start to settle with him as their future player alongside Warner. Of course, the 49ers could just target Sherwood and let Greenlaw walk.
Spotract projects Sherwood will sign a $14 million contract. Greenlaw won't be cheap, and given the 49ers' financial pullback this offseason, it seems unlikely they'll invest that much in one position.
Salary cap gymnastics will be needed to get this done and it's possible to get them to fit. If Sherwood isn't viable, the 49ers can turn elsewhere with a cheap player like Devin White.
In any case, this is the ideal plan at linebacker for the 49ers entering free agency. It's a long shot, but one that give them a sweet boost on their defense.
