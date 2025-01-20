What the Eagles' Postseason Win Over the Rams Means for the 49ers
After the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated the Los Angeles Rams from the playoffs with a 28-22 win on Sunday, we have some good news and not so good news for the 49ers.
THE GOOD NEWS
The Rams really aren't that good. Sure, they beat the 49ers twice this season, but so did the Cardinals and the Cardinals aren't special. The Rams have a good head coach, a good quarterback, a good running back, one good wide receiver and an excellent pass rush, but their offense is slow and methodical and their defense can't stop the run. So if Christian McCaffrey comes back strong next season, the 49ers should match up well against the Rams and potentially win the NFC West.
THE NOT SO GOOD NEWS
Saquon Barkley makes the Eagles better than they've ever been under head coach Nick Sirianni. The 49ers haven't beaten this version of the Eagles, and they won't beat them until they drastically improve their run defense. The 49ers haven't had a high-quality run defense since 2022. Now, they have zero good defensive tackles, one good linebacker (Dre Greenlaw is a free agent) and one good safety (Talanoa Hufanga also is a free agent). The 49ers are decidedly weak up the middle, which means the Eagles would run right through them. This offseason, the 49ers need to add two defensive tackles, two linebackers and two safeties -- then they might be able to match up with the Eagles. Fortunately for the 49ers, Jalen Hurts isn't particularly dangerous as a passer.