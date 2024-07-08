What to Expect from 49ers DE Nick Bosa in 2024
Just a year ago, Nick Bosa was considered the best defensive player in the NFL. Now he isn't even the best player at his position.
Bosa fell off last season after signing an extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at the time. He recorded 10.5 sacks, which is good but not great, and he played poor run defense. And even though he played just 75 percent of the 49ers defensive snaps, his effort wasn't consistent.
Compare Bosa to Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. Last season, Crosby recorded 14.5 sacks and was excellent against the run while playing 95 percent of the Raiders defensive snaps and giving maximum effort on every play. Crosby simply was better than Bosa. Will that change this year?
It's fair to wonder if Bosa has the same motor he had before he got his huge contract extension. Because his brother, Joey Bosa, is averaging fewer than 7 sacks per season ever since he signed an extension with the Chargers in 2020. He isn't nearly the player he was before he signed that deal. He doesn't play as hard anymore and he misses lots of games.
Will Nick Bosa be the same way?
Did Nick Bosa play hard early in his career because he loves football or because he wanted to earn a record-setting extension? And now that he has it, can he find that drive that made him great? Because Maxx Crosby has the drive. He loves football.
We'll see what version of Bosa shows up this season.