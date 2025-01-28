What to Expect from 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey in 2025
One of the main reasons the 49ers think they'll bounce back next season is Christian McCaffrey.
Last year, he missed most of the offseason and the first eight games of the regular season with bilateral Achilles tendonitis. When he returned, he was not as efficient or as explosive as he had been in the past -- he averaged just 4.0 yards per carry in 2024. Then in just his fourth game back, he injured his PCL and missed the rest of the season.
Now what should we expect from McCaffrey in 2025?
McCaffrey will turn 29 in June, so he's getting old for a running back. Plus he has touched the ball 2,013 times in his career, so he has tons of tread on his tires. And he's not a big running back -- he's built more like a wide receiver.
And yet, he should have a full offseason this year. And then in Week 1 if he's healthy, you can bet that Kyle Shanahan will give him at least 25 touches as if nothing ever happened to McCaffrey. And he might look like the McCaffrey of old for a month or two. But if the 49ers keep overusing him, he will keep getting injured.
At this stage of McCaffrey's career, it seems ambitious to expect him to stay healthy for a full season. The 49ers would be wise to limit his touches and his him in a running-back rotation, but they never have and probably won't.