What to Expect from 49ers Wide Receiver Jacob Cowing in 2025
Jacob Cowing is one of the most explosive players on the 49ers.
He ran a 4.38 at the NFL Scouting Combine last year and averaged 20 yards per catch this season as a rookie wide receiver. But he played just 106 snaps on offense and was targeted a mere six times. To his credit, he caught four of those passes. But whenever he was on the field, he always seemed to be last in the quarterback's progression, if he was in the progression at all.
The 49ers primarily used Cowing as their punt returner, and he wasn't particularly good. He averaged 8.8 yards per punt return while the average this season was 9.9 yards per return. For comparison, fellow rookie Ricky Pearsall averaged 13.7 yards per return. He should probably be the punt returner next season, not Cowing.
Cowing seems to be much more effective as a wide receiver than as a punt returner, but he may not be a good fit with Brock Purdy. Purdy is a smaller quarterback who likes throwing to taller receivers such as Jauan Jennings and George Kittle because Purdy can see them downfield when he's in the pocket.
Cowing is 5'8". So unless the 49ers call a shot play for Cowing in which he's the primary target, something they did roughly twice this season, he probably won't get the ball because Purdy probably won't find him late in his progression.
Cowing would be a better fit with a taller quarterback who has a strong arm and can take advantage of his speed.
Don't expect Cowing's role to change much on the 49ers.