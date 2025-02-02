What to Expect from 49ers Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall in 2025
Ricky Pearsall nearly had a red-shirt rookie season.
He missed most of the offseason training program with hamstring and shoulder injuries. Then he got shot in the chest mere days before the season opener and missed the first six games. When he finally made his NFL debut, he was behind as one would expect. He hadn't quite mastered Kyle Shanahan's complex offensive system and he often didn't seem to be in the quarterback's progression. He just ran routes.
From Week 11 to Week 15, Pearsall caught a grand total of two passes. Then the 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs, and so Shanahan finally gave Pearsall opportunities to catch passes. And in the final two games, he caught 14 of 18 targets for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns. Finally, he looked like a first-round pick.
So what should we expect from Pearsall in 2025?
He should be the starting Z-receiver opposite Jauan Jennings. But until the 49ers trade or release Deebo Samuel, Pearsall most likely will be the no. 3 receiver on the team even though he's faster than Samuel and Jennings and is a better route runner than them as well.
Eventually, Pearsall will surpass both of them on the depth chart, but maybe not next season when Samuel and Jennings both will be in the final year of their contracts. In 2026, Pearsall might start opposite Brandon Aiyuk. But for now, he's stuck behind some veterans the 49ers have paid big bucks.