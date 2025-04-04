All 49ers

What Trey McBride's Extension Means for 49ers TE George Kittle

This isn't the best news for the 49ers, but it's excellent for George Kittle.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

This isn't the best news for the 49ers, but it's excellent for George Kittle.

On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals gave Trey McBride a four-year, $76 million contract extension with $43 million guaranteed. He now is the NFL's highest-paid tight end. McBride is 25, and he went to his first Pro Bowl last season after catching 111 passes for 1,146 yards and 2 touchdowns. Good player.

But not as good as Kittle.

So if McBride is getting paid $19 million per season, Kittle is worth at least $20 million per season even though he's 31. Because there has been no indication that Kittle is slowing down. He's coming off arguably the best season of his career and he played through a broken rib for most of it.

To be clear, I fully expect the 49ers to pay Kittle what it takes to extend his contract. Partly because he's a future Hall of Fame player, but also partly because the 49ers don't want to be seen as cheap this offseason.

They've reduced their spending drastically and taken on major dead cap penalties to get rid of expensive veterans, but owner Jed York says the team intends to spend big on Kittle and Brock Purdy, so they need to follow through.

And if the 49ers are serious about contending in 2025, they need Kittle on the field for the beginning of OTAs which start in a few weeks. They can't afford him to hold out. So they need to hurry and finalize his extension the way the Cardinals just finalized McBride's.

The Cardinals are serious about 2025. Are the 49ers?

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News