When the 49ers Most Likely will Release Deebo Samuel
The 49ers probably will have to release Deebo Samuel at some point this offseason, but they're not necessarily in a rush to do so.
Releasing Samuel now wouldn't necessarily help the 49ers, but it would help Samuel because he could sign with a team of his choosing as soon as free agency starts on March 12. I doubt the 49ers want to cater to Samuel's parting wishes after his poor behavior last season.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers hold onto Samuel for another few months. They probably will attempt to trade him during the NFL Draft. They could offer him and a sixth-round pick to a team for their fifth-round pick. And even then, the 49ers may not find any takers.
Still, general manager John Lynch is stubborn. He held onto Jimmy Garoppolo and tried to trade him well after his trade market disappeared. He could do the same with Samuel this year. Eventually, if Samuel still is on the roster when training camp starts in late July, he will become a distraction and the 49ers will have to release him.
And that's when I expect the 49ers ultimately will cut Samuel. Right before training camp. Right before he becomes a giant distraction. Because the 49ers can't afford to have drama overshadow practices for the second offseason in a row.
Teams most likely know that Samuel will get released eventually, so why would they trade for him during the draft? No one wants a washed-up 29-year-old wide receiver that badly.