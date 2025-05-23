Where 49ers QB Brock Purdy is Looking to Improve in 2025
It's not groundbreaking to say that Brock Purdy took a step back in 2024.
Much of why the San Francisco 49ers didn't excel last season was because of Purdy's shortcomings. Despite taking a step back, the 49ers still extended him.
It's clear that they believe 2024 was an outlier season and that they can get him to look more like he did in 2023 when he was in the running for the MVP award.
However, Purdy needs to make good on the 49ers' belief in him to bounce back. He must figure out what it is that he needs to improve on to avoid replicating his 2024 performance.
On Thursday, Purdy explained to Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game that he is looking to improve his game in 2025 in this specific area.
"Going back and watching last year's film, how can I get back to being on top of my assignment and show really good fundamentals on film," Purdy said. "I think last year there were times when I was going through my reads and plays and stuff where I feel I could've been quicker getting my eyes across the field and progressing quickly, trusting the pocket."
"I went back and watched my rookie tape, and on my rookie tape, I got thrown in, and all I knew was what the coaches told me, and I was a machine that way. I know there was some good stuff last year too, but I feel like I can get back to those fundamentals, and I'm on myself pretty hard. Coach Mick Lombardi, Klay Kubiak, they're on me right now, out on the field pushing me. So, I'm excited about that. I just got to go out and apply it every day and in training camp and obviously in the season."
The part where Purdy says he wants to improve going through his progressions and processing faster adds up. He had the sixth-highest time to throw (2.93) last season, but the ninth-highest pressure rate (36.9 percent).
That indicates he is holding onto the ball way too long. Part of that is Kyle Shanahan's doing by not incorporating more quick throw plays to get him into rhythm.
But Purdy is mostly at fault here. He was too slow to figure out where to go with the ball. Sometimes it was because he was looking for the chunk play.
The takeaway from Purdy's answer is that he acknowledges he needs to play within himself. If he can get back to that, the 49ers will be in great shape on offense.