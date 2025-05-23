49ers QB Brock Purdy Pushes Back on Bad Weather Struggles
One of the top criticisms of Brock Purdy is that he struggles to play in bad weather games.
That criticism was used in some arguments for why the San Francisco 49ers shouldn't pay too much for Purdy in a contract extension. He already has some physical limitations, like his lack of arm strength.
The fact that he struggles when the weather conditions are compromised renders him a liability. He has proven that he can't play well when the weather isn't ideal.
Just don't tell him that. On Thursday, Purdy appeared on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game, where he pushed back on the notion that he struggles in bad weather games.
"Green Bay, it was raining, we won the game," Purdy said. "Seattle, my rookie year, it started raining in the playoff game, and we won that game. The Buffalo game was crazy. I'm not gonna lie. The snow, the blizzard, and all that. That was on another level, but I don't know. Outside of that, I don't buy into it. I feel ike I can still play in any condition and find a way to win, and I've proven it too."
Good on Purdy to stick up for himself and not buy into that notion. However, it's not a lie or an exaggeration that he struggles in bad weather games.
He has been no better than average in games with rain or cold temperatures. There is no denying it. Purdy mentions that the 49ers won in Green Bay and Seattle.
While he is correct, it wasn't because of him. In fact, those games would've gone way more smoothly had he performed a bit better.
But he was unable to because he is limited in bad weather games. It's fine if he is, because guess what? He plays for the 49ers in Santa Clara, California.
There is no more than one rain game a season at home, and it's not a guarantee that there is one. He never has to worry about it in the NFC West aside from the Seahawks.
The good news is that the 49ers head for Seattle in Week 1. It probably won't rain since it's not deep into the Fall or Winter season yet.
Purdy struggles in bad weather games, no matter how you look at it. Luckily, it doesn't heavily factor while playing for the 49ers, and he doesn't let it get into his head.