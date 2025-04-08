Where 49ers QB Brock Purdy Ranks Without the Help of Kyle Shanahan
At the NFL Annual League Meeting last week, 49ers owner Jed York said that Brock Purdy is a top-10 NFL quarterback when combined with Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers weapons.
Fair enough. There are lots of statistics that support that claim. However, Jimmy Garoppolo statistically was a top-10 quarterback on the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan as well. Which means stats don't tell the whole story.
Lots of quarterbacks would have looked top 10 on the 2023 49ers, a team that had 9 players rank in the NFL's top 100. So let's try to figure out how good Purdy would be without Shanahan and those weapons.
We saw what Purdy looked like last season with Shanahan but without Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, and he was up and down at best. He seems to need a great supporting cast to be great.
If Purdy were on the Dolphins, would they have won more than 8 games last season? Maybe, maybe not.
If Purdy were on the Seahawks, would they have won more than 10 games last season? I doubt it.
If Purdy were on the Texans, would they have won more than 10 games last season? I doubt it.
If Purdy were on the Steelers, would they have won more than 10 games last season? I doubt it.
If Purdy were on the Broncos, would they have won more than 10 games last season? I doubt it.
If Purdy were on the Buccaneers, would they have won more than 10 games last season? I doubt it.
If Purdy were on the Packers, would they have won more than 11 games last season? I doubt it.
If Purdy were on the Vikings, would they have won more than 14 games last season? I doubt it.
I'm not saying those teams would have been significantly worse with Purdy, either. I think they would have been roughly the same because he's an average starting NFL quarterback. Not above average. Not below average. Right in the middle. The 16th- or 17th-best quarterback in the league independent of Shanahan.
And there's nothing wrong with that.