Where the 49ers Will be Challenged the Most Against the Falcons
What was supposed to be an easy matchup for the San Francisco 49ers when the 2025 schedule was released is now going to be a difficult one against the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta had a statement win on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. Bijan Robinson and Drake London were the stars of the night, so the 49ers will have their fits with them.
However, there is another area where the 49ers will be challenged most against the Falcons
49ers will have trouble with this against Atlanta
It’s Atlanta’s pass rush. They are incredible in this area.
The Falcons' defense has generated pressure on 39.9 percent of dropbacks this season, sixth-highest in the league. A significant factor for their high pressure rate is thanks to all of the blitzes they call.
This season, the Falcons have a blitz rate of 48.7 percent, 11.0 percentage points higher than the next closest team (Vikings, 37.7 percent) and what would be the highest blitz rate in a season since the Vikings in 2023 (50.3 percent), per NextGenStats.
Blitzing has been incredibly successful for the Falcons because of linebacker Kaden Elliss. He leads the Falcons and all off-ball linebackers league-wide with 14 pressures this season.
Elliss also leads the team with seven quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds), which is tied for the second-most among off-ball linebackers. His 25.5 percent pressure rate ranks seventh-highest among linebackers with at least 25 blitzes.
Mac Jones will need to be aware of him on every play. When he gets the green light to blitz, he makes it count. And if he doesn’t get there or isn’t blitzed, the Falcons have others who can get home, like Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.
He has generated 13 pressures across 84 pass rushes this season, with his 15.5 percent pressure rate ranking highest among all defensive tackles with at least 75 pass rushes.
Orhorhoro has been double-teamed on 51.2 percent of his pass rushes, the 11th-highest rate among the same group of defensive tackles.
Despite facing frequent double teams, his pressure rate when doubled is 16.3 percent, the highest among all defensive tackles with at least 10 double-team pass rushes.
Rookie defensive end James Pearce Jr. is another player the 49ers need to worry about. He has generated 10 pressures on 67 pass rushes, resulting in the highest pressure rate among any of the 25 rookies with at least 50 pass rushes this season (14.9 percent).
Needless to say, the 49ers’ offensive line and Kyle Shanahan are going to have to be at their best. Atlanta delivers pressure from every angle. They’re stacked on their defensive front.
Jones will also have to be cognizant of how long he’s holding onto the ball. Thankfully, he’s adept at getting rid of the ball quickly. Any delay in doing so will get him well acquainted with the grass.
