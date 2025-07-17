All 49ers

Where 49ers OT Trent Williams Ranks Among PFF's Top 20 NFL Players

Heading into last season, Trent Williams was the third-best player in the entire league, according to Pro Football Focus.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into last season, Trent Williams was the third-best player in the entire league, according to Pro Football Focus. Only Patrick Mahomes and Myles Garret ranked higher. That's when the 49ers were coming off a narrow Super Bowl defeat in overtime.

"Perhaps nothing better sums up Trent Williams‘ dominance than the fact that he has actual highlight reels as an offensive tackle," PFF wrote last year. "He didn’t give up a sack all (2023) while posting a 92.6 PFF run-blocking grade. He was one of only two tackles in the game to earn PFF grades of at least 80.0 as both a pass protector and a run blocker, and the only one to do so with an overall mark north of 90.0.

This year, the 49ers are coming off a six-win season during which Williams played in just 10 games -- he missed the final seven with a high-ankle sprain. Now, he's 37, and has missed multiple games due to ankle injuries for five consecutive seasons.

That's why Williams has fallen to 17th on PFF's top 50 players heading into 2025.

"The fact that Williams’ 85.6 PFF grade in 2024 is his lowest since arriving in San Francisco underscores just how dominant he’s been," writes PFF. "He leads all tackles with a staggering 97.7 PFF grade and 2.34 PFF WAR over the last five seasons. Even after a slight dip and missing the final seven weeks last year, Williams remains one of the NFL’s elite offensive linemen heading into his age-37 season."

Part of the reason Williams' performance dipped last season before his injury is that he skipped all of OTAs, minicamp and training camp as he held out for a new contract which he eventually received. This year, he participated in OTAs and minicamp and presumably will during training camp as well. So he should be in much better football shape early in the season compared to last year, when he was trying to work his way into football shape during the season.

Still, he's 37 and he has chronic ankle injuries. He probably will rank even lower next year. That's life.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News