Where Brock Purdy will Rank Among NFL Quarterbacks by Season's End

Will the real Brock Purdy please stand up?

Grant Cohn

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Just last year, Brock Purdy went to the Super Bowl and ranked fourth in the MVP voting. That was after the 2023 season. He seemed like an ascending, young franchise player.

And then 2024 happened. He wasn't terrible, but he wasn't great, and the 49ers lost a whopping 11 games. Now, it's unclear what he is. Was 2023 an aberration? Is he essentially a one-year wonder? Or was 2024 the aberration, and will he bounce back with better injury luck and an easier schedule this year?

Sports Illustrated thinks Purdy will continue to slide. That's why they project him to rank 17th among 32 NFL quarterbacks when the upcoming season ends.

"San Francisco is still talented, but the roster is concerning," writes Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame. "The offensive line is relying on 37-year-old Trent Williams to be healthy and elite, especially after losing guard Aaron Banks to the Packers. 

"At the skill positions, receiver Brandon Aiyuk might be unavailable early as he returns from a torn ACL, and Deebo Samuel was traded to the Commanders in the offseason. Meanwhile, running back Christian McCaffrey is coming off a season in which Achilles ailments allowed him to play only four games, tight end George Kittle will turn 32 in October and slot receiver Jauan Jennings wants to be extended or traded.

"Purdy, who received a massive contract extension in the offseason, has a ton of questions swirling around him and if things aren’t perfect, then what? Last year, the 49ers struggled to stay healthy with McCaffrey, Kittle, Samuel and Aiyuk missing 27 combined games. Without elite weapons, Purdy threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. That’s the epitome of average."

For the record, Verderame ranks Purdy behind Drake Maye, Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff and J.J. McCarthy. So this is a bit controversial.

Still, Verderame is correct that Purdy put up mediocre numbers last year despite playing with a Hall of Fame tight end. It's possible the league has caught up to him the way it caught up to Jimmy Garopolo when he was the 49ers' starting quarterback.

