Which Wide Receivers Will Make the 49ers' 53-Man Roster?

The deepest position on the 49ers by far is wide receiver.

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing (83) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
They just drafted a wide receiver in Round 1 even though they don't need one. Then they drafted another wide receiver in Round 4 just for shiggles. And pretty soon they're going to waive or release a quality wide receiver who will get picked up by another team.

Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall all are locks to make the 53-man roster, although Aiyuk might not be on it initially if his contract negotiation drags into the season. Remember, Nick Bosa wasn't on the 49ers' 53-man roster initially last year.

After those four, it's anyone's guess as to which wide receivers will make the team. Last season, the 49ers kept six wide receivers on their roster, so it seems likely there are two spots up for grabs. And the contenders for those two spots are youngsters such as Jacob Cowing, Danny Gray and Ronnie Bell, and veterans such as Chris Conley and Trent Taylor.

I'm guessing Cowing will make the team because they just drafted him. So that leaves one more spot. I doubt they'll give it to Gray -- he's a bust. And Ronnie Bell could take the job, although the 49ers might want a more sure-handed punt returner to take up the final wide receiver spot. And that player could be Trent Taylor. The 49ers drafted him in 2017 and brought him back this offseason and he's good friends with the veterans on the team. Don't be surprised if he's the 49ers punt returner this year.

