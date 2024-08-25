Who Should the 49ers Name as Backup to Brock Purdy?
It wouldn't be a typical training camp and preseason for the San Francisco 49ers if they didn't have a quarterback competition.
This year it was to see who would be the backup to Brock Purdy. The 49ers signed Joshua Dobbs as a free agent presumably to be that. However, gifting spots isn't what the 49ers do. Dobbs was brought in to try to win it from Brandon Allen.
Allen has a season under his belt with the 49ers, so he had an advantage going into training camp. The familiarity of the offense would allow him to look smoother, and he didn't look half bad in the preseason. But Dobbs made a strong case himself during those games.
It has to be Dobbs. The 49ers signed him to be that and he went out there and proved it in the preseason. Arguably his best game was against the New Orleans Saints in the second preseason game. He showed playmaking ability to take off with the ball as a runner or scrambling around to find an open receiver.
Dobbs also demonstrated the capability to operate well from within the pocket. He can play within the structure of the offense as well as out of it. Ultimately, Dobbs showed that the 49ers will be in good hands with him if he ever has to start a few games. You can't say that about Allen. It's not that Allen was bad. He was decent, if not better than decent.
But Dobbs gives the 49ers offense playmaking ability that Allen cannot. He's also started a bunch of games before and knows how to step in. He is the guy that should be the direct backup to Purdy this season.