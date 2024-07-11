All 49ers

Who Will be the 49ers' No. 2 Tight End in 2024?

It's hard to fathom how a team with such a good starting tight end could have such useless backups.

Grant Cohn

Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Eric Saubert (81) runs with the ball after a reception as Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) and Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) attempt to make a tackle during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers have been searching for a quality backup tight end since they drafted George Kittle in 2017.

It's hard to fathom how a team with such a good starting tight end could have such useless backups. You'd think they'd know how to scout the position. Maybe they just got lucky with Kittle. Because last year, they drafted tight end Cameron Latu, and he played zero snaps last season and might not make the team this year.

That's why the 49ers tried to sign Lions backup tight end Brock Wright, but he was a restricted free agent and Detroit matched the 49ers' offer. Then the 49ers signed veteran blocking tight end Eric Saubert. Two months later, they signed veteran receiver tight end Logan Thomas.

So who will be Kittle's primary backup?

Thomas probably is the favorite considering he started 15 games last season for the Commanders and caught 55 passes -- 10 fewer than Kittle. Meanwhile, Saubert caught just three passes.

But don't forget that the 49ers signed Saubert two months before the signed Thomas, plus they gave Saubert $100,000 more in guaranteed money than they gave Thomas. So maybe Saubert should be the favorite.

The 49ers' no. 2 tight end most likely will be a blocking specialist who can free up Kittle to run more routes and catch more passes. That's Saubert. He's the blocking specialist. Thomas is a former college quarterback who's a receiving specialist at this point in his career. He'll be a factor if Kittle gets injured and misses time.

But barring injury, Saubert should be the backup.

