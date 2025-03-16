Who Will Start at Free Safety for the 49ers in 2025?
Talanoa Hufanga signed with the Broncos this week, so who will replace him in the 49ers' defensive backfield?
Technically, Hufanga played strong safety for the 49ers and Malik Mustapha played free safety. That was under defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen who has been replaced by Robert Saleh. And Saleh typically wants fast defensive backs.
That's why the 49ers signed free safety Jason Pinnock this week to a one-year, $2.2 million contract with $1.2 million guaranteed. Pinnock is a former college cornerback who ran a 4.49 at his Pro Day. Athletically, he's similar to Jimmie Ward who was the 49ers free safety when Saleh was their defensive coordinator the first time.
Don't be surprised if Saleh moves Mustapha from free safety to strong safety and starts Pinnock. Saleh drafted Pinnock back in 2021 when Saleh was the head coach of the Jets. Now they're reunited.
Pinnock's main competition currently on the roster is Ji'Ayir Brown, whom Saleh doesn't know. Brown was a third-round pick in 2023 when Steve Wilks was the defensive coordinator and he's more of a strong safety than a free safety because he's relatively slow. Also, Brown's base salary is $1.7 million this year, which means he'll get paid less than Pinnock.
Still, the fact that the 49ers gave Pinnock just a one-year deal indicates that they'll look to draft a free safety who can compete with him and potentially beat him out as the starting free safety.
It's even possible that the 49ers could spend their first-round pick on a safety. Perhaps South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, who ran a 4.38 at 220 pounds last month at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Get to know the top safety prospects in the upcoming draft. You know the 49ers already have.
