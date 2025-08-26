49ers Final Roster Cuts Tracker
The 49ers have to trim their roster down to 53 players by 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time tomorrow. But the 49ers won't make all their roster cuts at once.
From now until then, the 49ers will release and waive players intermittently. In fact, they already have cut a few. Here is everything you need to know about these cuts as they happen. Keep in mind, the 49ers will bring back some of these players onto their practice squad.
Waived
Tanner Mordecai | QB
Carter Bradley | QB
Jaylon Allen | DE
Shakel Brown | DT
Released
Ke'Shawn Vaughn | RB
Early Analysis
Mordecai has a good chance to land on the practice squad for the second season in a row once he's healthy (he was waived/injured). That's because he finished the preseason with a stellar performance against the Chargers in which he completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 103 yards with 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 0 sacks and 12 rushing yards on three caries despite playing with a noticeable limp.
Bradley does not have a good chance to land on the practice squad despite being the son of assistant head coach Gus Bradley. That's because during the preseason, his completion percentage was 53.7, his yards per pass attempt was 4.9 and his passer rating was 65.0. He was terrible.
It's possible the 49ers will bring back neither Bradley nor Mordecai and instead will look to sign someone else as their third quarterback. Keep an eye on the quarterbacks who get released or waived tomorrow. You can bet the 49ers will.
Jaylon Allen is a former UFL player whom the 49ers signed midway through camp due to injuries to other edge rushers. He never was anything more than a camp body, unfortunately for him. Same goes for Shakel Brown. The 49ers defensive line was one of the most injured position groups during training camp, but now it's getting healthy with the return of Mykel Williams and C.J. West.
Vaughn played in three games with the 49ers last season and carried the ball two times for four yards, which means he at least knows their system. So if any other running back gets injured, they probably will give him a call. They released him primarily because they just traded for Brian Robinson Jr. But if Isaac Guerendo or Jordan James were to land on the Injured Reserve List, the 49ers just might bring back Vaughn.